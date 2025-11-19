Paige Bueckers and Donovan Mitchell Take the Wheel for CarMax

New work from 72andSunny

by Amy Corr November 19, 2025 1:15 pm Share:

CarMax, the official auto retailer for the NBA and WNBA, just launched a pair of ads starring Donovan Mitchell, Paige Bueckers and the ease of buying or selling a car.

Bueckers, playing for the Dallas Wings, ponders buying a truck, since everything is bigger in Texas. With help from a virtual AI assistant, she goes for something smaller and faster.

Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers sells his car fast and has it picked up at home. So, he concludes the day with a drum solo—and that’s really him drumming!

“With talent like Paige and Donovan, we weren’t chasing highlight-reel stats. We were after the humans behind them,” says Maddie McDowell, GCD at 72andSunny, the agency behind the campaign. “From writing a country song to welcome Paige home to spotlighting Donovan’s real drum skills, we wanted to show who they are beyond the game. That’s how CarMax meets every shopper, right where they are.”

The spots will run during sporting events on ABC, CBS and ESPN, as well as om Amazon Prime and Peacock.

“Partnering with CarMax is such an incredible opportunity,” says Bueckers. “I loved that this campaign both celebrated my new life in Texas and showed how CarMax’s technology and flexible options make buying a car so easy.”

(The biggest night in sports marketing is almost here. Celebrate this year’s creative champions at the 2025 Clio Sports Awards, hosted by ESPN’s Katie Feeney. Tickets available now.)