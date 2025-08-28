Nissan's 'Heisman House' Takes to the Open Road

There's a 'Fansville' crossover, too

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 28, 2025

Who says football royalty get a pass on city inspection? The 15th installment of Nissan’s beloved Heisman House dispels any such notion.

The house is shuttered due to an unforeseen “but well overdue” city inspection. That means the Heisman winners who hang out at the place hit the open road in search of temporary housing. What ensues? Road trip hijinks, but of course. There’s a refusal to drive through rival teams’ states, waking up at a campground and visiting new locations —all with a twist.

“The Nissan Heisman House has always been where legends live—but this season, we’re taking fans on the road with their favorite athletes and Nissan’s most exciting new vehicles,” says Nissan U.S.’s CMO Allyson Witherspoon. “As we shift gears from front porch to open highway, Nissan is showcasing our award-winning lineup in ways that are as unexpected as they are unforgettable. It’s not just a campaign—it’s a road trip filled with rivalry, surprise and the kind of thrill only Nissan can deliver.”

This year’s campaign includes five spots, launching today, and will run through the college football season on ESPN and continue across ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and various online venues.

In addition to the spots, there’s also a minute-long video of fan-favorite bloopers.

As in years past, the beloved annual ads welcome the newest Heisman winner. This year, it’s two-way star Travis Hunter, who is also the NFL’s number No. 2 draft pick. The creative brings back Heisman House favorites and several legends of the game, including Jayden Daniels, Barry Sanders, Baker Mayfield, Eddie George, Tim Tebow, RG3 and Gino Torretta.

This year’s effort brings some new elements: a crossover into the world of college football favorite, Dr. Pepper’s Fansville. “The fans have asked for it, and Nissan has answered, as two of the longest-running college football campaigns finally cross universes,” explains Witherspoon. “The Nissan Heisman House collides with “Fansville,” when Baker Mayfield and Barry Sanders come face-to-face with Sheriff Brian Bosworth.”

Elsewhere, the campaign showcases Nissan’s lineup of vehicles “that maximize customer satisfaction, including the Nissan Rogue Rock Creek, Frontier PRO-4X, Pathfinder Rock Creek and the all-new, all-electric 2026 Leaf, boasting the lowest starting MSRP of any new EV currently on sale in the U.S.,” Witherspoon also details.

“While the address may have changed, the spirit of the Nissan Heisman House remains the same — celebrating the best of college football, the legends who made history, the fans who keep the tradition alive, and the innovation behind every Nissan vehicle that drives us forward,” adds Witherspoon.

