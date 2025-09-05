New Nike Campaign Aims to Show Gen Z Why They Need to Just Do It

Tyler, the Creator narrates the launch ad

by Christine Champagne September 5, 2025

Since the late 1980s, Nike has been telling athletes—and the wider world of consumers—to “Just Do It.” The masses bought into that powerful slogan, bold edict and inspiring rallying cry, turning the once-modest shoe company from Portland, Ore., into the iconic global brand it is today.

But Gen Z isn’t necessarily as open to putting themselves out there, to just doing anything that, frankly, seems cringy. (And who can blame them when their most epic fails have the potential to be shared with the world via social media?)

Nike and long-time ad agency Wieden+Kennedy are trying to combat that fear and overcome avoidance by introducing this generation to the concept of “Just Do It” through an explainer-of-sorts campaign dubbed “Why Do It?”

Tyler, the Creator narrates an anthem spot directed by Vania&Muggia, the Iconoclast-repped duo behind Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” video. Lost Planet’s Hank Corwin handled editing chores.

Set to Zbigniew Preisner’s “Song for the Unification of Europe (Julie’s Version),” Nike’s big spot is packed with slow-motion, up-close shots of star athletes like LeBron James, Caitlin Clark, Vini Jr., Saquon Barkley, Tara David-Woodhall, Shreyas Iyer and Qinwen Zheng. Naturally, we watch them striving to do their best, along with everyday athletes willing to put to themselves out there for the sake of sport.

Footballer Vini Jr.

“Why do it?” “Why would you make it harder on yourself?” “Why chance it?” “Why put it on the line?”

These are among the pointed questions Tyler, the Creator asks, bringing up the real possibility of failure that all athletes face. “You could give everything you have and still lose,” he says. “But my question is: What if you don’t?”

Up pops “Just Do It” in bold red letters. Tyler’s laughter over Nike’s Swoosh logo wraps up the call to action.

Tennis ace Qinwen Zheng

With “Why Do It?” Nike EVP and chief marketing officer Nicole Graham says the brand is encouraging—no, daring—this generation “to step forward with courage, trust in their own potential and discover the greatness that unfolds the moment they decide to begin.”

And, ideally, they’ll invest in Nike footwear and apparel as they do so.

There’s lots more to come out of the “Why Do It?” effort. Look for further extensions of the campaign to appear on other platforms.