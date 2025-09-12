Hoop Superstars Delivered in Large Packages to Promote NBA on Prime

Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Victor Wembanyama are part of the fam

by Amy Corr September 12, 2025 10:15 am

Luka Dončić, Donovan Mitchell and Victor Wembanyama are delivered right to your front door in Prime Video’s campaign to promote NBA on Prime.

NBA on Prime talent Candace Parker, Blake Griffin, Taylor Rooks and Dirk Nowitzki serve as delivery drivers shipping a family’s fave Amazon products with on the court talent. Those are some pretty large boxes to break down.

“Oh, my loofah,” says the mom. “No, I’m Luka,” responds Dončić. When she asks her neighbor if he knew about the Prime and NBA combo, we see Wembanyama trimming the tops of his hedges—no ladder necessary.

The ad, from Prime Sports, launched last night during Thursday Night Football. NBA on Prime tips off on Oct. 24 with a doubleheader: the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers.

“As the NBA’s newest media partner, we wanted to create something special that would formally introduce fans to NBA on Prime while generating excitement for our inaugural season,” says Stacey Rosenson, head of marketing for Prime Video Sports.

Creative was developed from the idea that no matter what size the item ordered on Amazon, it’s delivered in a Prime box. With the brand now delivering NBA games, they decided to use 7-foot-tall packages for not only purchases, but the players themselves.