March Madness: ESPN Offers a Cure for 'Bracketbrain'

Pharma send-up with Joe Lunardi is all net

by David Gianatasio February 23, 2026 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

In the :60 below, ESPN positions its bracket game as the cure for your March Madness obsession. But remember, the brand’s Tournament Challenge “May cause elation, heartbreak and/or emotional whiplash. Tell your bracketologist if you have a history of sudden bursts of optimism, followed by early-round bracket busts.”

In some rare cases, the network’s Tournament Challenge experience “can result in dark-horse overconfidence or prolonged bracket euphoria.”

And so, BSSP spoofs pharma ads as ESPN’s “Bracketbrain” campaign launches its second season ahead of next month’s NCAA hoops extravaganza.

During the spot, folks see tournament draws everywhere, including maps, test forms and haute cuisine.

Thankfully, ESPN hoops analyst Joe Lunardi dons the lab coat to intervene. He might not really be a doctor or pharmacist. But in our world of side hustles, who can say for sure?

Launching this week, the campaign includes film, digital, social, game signage, email and product placements.