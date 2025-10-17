Let's Watch Horses Conquer the Streets of Stockholm
It's an AI bridle pageant of epic proportions
When horses appear atop a high-rise, and their metal shoes rain down across the city, you’re in for a rough and lumpy day.
ATG, a racing and betting brand in Sweden harnessed AI, CGI and live action to trumpet a new wagering format known as V85:
Fredrik Bond directs with considerable sound and fury. He’s great with showy drama and big visuals, and “The Horses Are Calling” certainly makes an hoof-pounding impression.
Åkestam Holst NoA developed the approach, and agency creative Jesper Holst and Mark Ardelius tell Muse, “Beyond the eight trained trick horses from Hungary, and a great number of fully equipped trotters on set, we used AI-generated horses for the scenes that would have been hard to catch in real. E.g. the horses on the roof-tops, and the ones rushing down the stairs.”
The scene where the horse and driver spin in the street is another example. “It was generated after a thorough training on the live carriage,” Holst and Adrelius say.
As for the deluge of shoes, “It’s mixed composition of in-cam horseshoes and AI-generated ones. Euro-pop star E-Type, who appears in the beginning, is all human.”
