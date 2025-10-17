Let's Watch Horses Conquer the Streets of Stockholm

It's an AI bridle pageant of epic proportions

by David Gianatasio October 17, 2025 10:15 am 2 min read Share:

When horses appear atop a high-rise, and their metal shoes rain down across the city, you’re in for a rough and lumpy day.

ATG, a racing and betting brand in Sweden harnessed AI, CGI and live action to trumpet a new wagering format known as V85:

Fredrik Bond directs with considerable sound and fury. He’s great with showy drama and big visuals, and “The Horses Are Calling” certainly makes an hoof-pounding impression.

Åkestam Holst NoA developed the approach, and agency creative Jesper Holst and Mark Ardelius tell Muse, “Beyond the eight trained trick horses from Hungary, and a great number of fully equipped trotters on set, we used AI-generated horses for the scenes that would have been hard to catch in real. E.g. the horses on the roof-tops, and the ones rushing down the stairs.”

The scene where the horse and driver spin in the street is another example. “It was generated after a thorough training on the live carriage,” Holst and Adrelius say.

As for the deluge of shoes, “It’s mixed composition of in-cam horseshoes and AI-generated ones. Euro-pop star E-Type, who appears in the beginning, is all human.”

CREDITS

ATG client

CMO: Johanna Åberg

CMO Horse Betting: Peter Dennbrink

Åkestam Holst NoA

Creatives: Jesper Holst, Mark Ardelius

Client director: Charlotte Zetterström

Strategy: Harald Larsson, Henrik Sjödin

Account manager: Ikka Norberg, Sofia Skeppar

Agency producer: Magnus Kennhed

Giant & Toys

Director: Fredrik Bond

EP: Tilde Klinth

LP: Line Postmyr, Calle Isberg

Photo: Pepe Gay de Liébana

Edit: Patric Ryan

Music: Gustav Jennefors

Post production: Chimney Pot

Media: Wavemaker/WPP Media