Ice Cube, Freddie Freeman Take Us Out to the Ballgame

MLB, Netflix, Blue Jays, Mariners and Rockies ahead of Opening Day

by Ads of the World March 24, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Muse sibling Ads of the World picked its fave baseball-themed campaigns ahead of MLB’s 2026 season, which launches this week.

MLB, ‘Opening Day Campaign w/ Ice Cube & Freddie Freeman’

Agency: Wavemaker Creative

Who’s on first, second or third? That would be Ice Cube and Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. They have a ball, as it were, in the league’s zippy commercial, up to antics at the stadium, trumpeting the return of America’s pastime.

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MLB • Netflix, ‘Opening Night’

On Opening Night, the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, two iconic franchises, take to the field. They let us know that winter is over and The Show has returned. This is no ordinary matchup. This is the first game of a season full of promise and there’s only one place to watch it. This year, the MLB starts on Netflix, March 25. Aaron Judge will be waiting for you.

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Seattle Mariners, ‘Babyproofed’

A very fertile Mariners clubhouse over the past year paved the way for the latest and easily the most wholesome campaign the club has rolled out ahead of Opening Day. Titled “Babyproof,” the 30-second spot features new dads, highlighting the bonds this fulfilling life chapter has created among teammates going through it together.

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Toronto Blue Jays, ‘Where Were You? Where Will You Be?’

Some of the best stories begin with a simple question: Where were you? The clip features memories made over the past 49 Blue Jays seasons, and new ones waiting to be experienced in No. 50. Where will you be?

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Colorado Rockies, ‘We’re Here for the Climb’

Every climb has a beginning, a commitment to hard work ahead and a belief that every step matters. Success does not appear overnight, but progress happens every day. The Mile High team stresses baseball at altitude, built for the climb.

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World Baseball Classic • ‘Expect Everything’

The 2026 World Baseball Classic saw Venezuela defeat the U.S. in a dramatic championship game. This edition built on the momentum of previous tournaments, expanding MLB’s global footprint and competitive depth with a diverse field representing the Americas, Asia and Europe. The promo below captures the heart of not just the event, but baseball itself.