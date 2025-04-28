I Scream, You Scream: John Cena Meets Dr. Umstick

Ice cream brand brings the 'Snackdown'

by David Gianatasio April 28, 2025 12:30 pm

Bombastic WWE legend John Cena teams up with uber-chill action figure Dr. Umstick for a “Snackdown” backing Drumstick ice cream cones.

It’s as ridiculous as it sounds. Still, the world’s a better place now that they’ve joined forces.

Cena, you may recall, recently rocked a cloak of invisibility for Neutrogena. The good doc always plays it cool, whether hanging with other dolled-up weirdo or jetting to the Super Bowl.

“Dr. Umstick” would be a great name for a pro-wrestling heel. He could drown opponents in chocolate sauce and plop a cherry on top.

“I’ve loved Drumstick since they were the most coveted treat in Jr. High,” Cena says in campaign materials. “I’m grateful to get to bring two things I love together under one roof.”

Developed with Opinionated, the work will run across CTV and digital. It will also air at WWE events. Swag and giveaways tied to social are also on the card.