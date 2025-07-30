'Success Hurts' for Sprite and Star NFL QB Jalen
Yep, the press gets pushy sometimes
A pushy reporter asking inane questions? Well, I never!
In fact, I probably have been that guy a few times in my career from the POV of some interview subjects. Just once or twice, though. (Would you believe thrice?)
This trope drives an amusing :30 from Sprite starring famously taciturn, unflappable Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts.
The work falls under the long-running “Obey Your Thirst” banner. Jalen plays to type as he’s hounded by inquisitor Thirsten A. Sip (heh) at every turn.
No Pulitzer for that dude. But the Coca-Cola brand views this outing as more than comedy.
“We wanted to have a real conversation about the micro- and macro-aggression Black and Brown athletes face, which we think is an important story to tell,” says A.P. Chaney, SVP of sparkling flavors at Sprite parent Coca-Cola N.A. “Even at the height of his game, Jalen still faces heightened scrutiny and pressure to prove his worth.”
Majority created the ad with support from WPP Open X shops Ogilvy N.Y. and VML plus Publicis Groupe. William Stefan Smith directed in bouncy docu-sitcom style.
The work breaks this week across TV, social media and online video.