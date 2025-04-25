Emceeing the Deep Blue Women's Sports Summit Was a Full Circle Moment for Kirsten Ferguson

The Peloton instructor and motivational speaker kept the crowd energized

by Christine Champagne April 25, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

This week, Peloton instructor and motivational speaker Kirsten Ferguson emceed Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment’s third-annual Business of Women’s Sports Summit in New York City. The bustling daylong event was packed with leaders in the advertising, media and marketing worlds. These included Unrivaled chief brand officer Kirby Porter; broadcast journalist and podcast host Cari Champion; retired WNBA star Sue Bird (now Deep Blue partner/chief strategy officer); and Laura Correnti, the founder/CEO of Deep Blue and one of the most connected women in sports.

We caught up with Ferguson—on track to speak at the Deep Blue Women’s Sports Yacht Club, an immersive experience cruising into the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival in June—and got some advice on staying motivated.

MUSE: So, what was it like being the emcee for the Business of Women’s Sports Summit?

Kirsten Ferguson: It was a full-circle moment for me. Last year, I was invited as a guest of the Golden State Valkyries. I met so many incredible people, and I remember leaving and feeling so inspired. So much so I went right to teaching a class and reflected on my experience. Fast forward one year later. I was standing on that very stage hosting the summit. It felt like a level up. Everyone in the room believes in the power of doing business in women’s sports now that we’re learning the best practices on how to do so.

What did you personally get out of being at the event?

It is always a great opportunity to see and reconnect with individuals and brands that you have met before or have done work with in the past. I also gain so much inspiration from the athletes that are paving the way in their individual sports, but also for their brand outside of their sport. Which is what I am in the process of doing as well. I am a Peloton instructor, but also so much more than that.

I was thrilled to meet broadcast journalist and podcast host Cari Champion at the summit. Who did you meet that inspired you?

Meeting some of the younger athletes and hearing their stories was very impactful for me. I was also inspired by the small businesses making products specifically for women. I think that is such a powerful stance that not many businesses have taken. I can listen to Chelsea Clinton speak all day. She is a powerhouse of a human being.

How can we stay motivated to do our best when we’re out in the world and not at an amazing event surrounded by so many inspiring people?

I believe this in all things: It isn’t the motivation that is going to get you where you want to go. You have to have the discipline to do the work on the days you don’t want to. These summits are great moments to get reenergized, but you need to have the discipline to show up consistently every day. To show up when you received a “no.” To show up when you are having a hard day. To show up when you are tired. That is what is going to make the difference.