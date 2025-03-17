DraftKings: You've Got to Know When to Hold 'Em and Fold 'Em

Responsible wagering spot features 'The Gambler' by Kenny Rogers

by David Gianatasio March 17, 2025

DraftKings offers a fresh version of Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler” in a singalong spot directed by Henry-Alex Rubin. Crank it up to 7 or 11.

The work drops today, supporting the sportsbook’s responsible wagering initiatives.

“Not only is the song itself beloved, but we also felt that it expressed our message in a way that would connect and resonate with our players,” DraftKings CMO Stephanie Sherman tells Muse.

“The ad captures the spirit of fun and bringing people together, which is part of the core experience we strive to create for our customers,” she says. “With its well-known and memorable lyrics, this music is a fantastic way to reinforce that sports betting is more fun when it’s for fun, and remind people to always play responsibly.”

It’s probably overkill to mention that such campaigns from betting companies could be seen as hypocritical. But here we are.

We asked about that, and Sherman touted DraftKings’ “My Stat Sheet,” the company’s suite of tools encouraging responsible play.

“We have seen a great response, including over 13 million unique visits in the past year,” she says.

When you think about it, though, the proliferation of legal sports gambling and consumer struggles with compulsive drive much of that traffic. So maybe 13 million isn’t such a winning number.

The campaign starts rolling out this week ahead of March Madness. The annual NCAA college hoops extravaganza is primed to fuel a sports-betting surge and, potentially, enable addictive gambling behaviors.