ServiceNow Says Its AI Does More than Just Make Suggestions

This tech springs into action

by David Gianatasio June 8, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Your house is on fire? Let me make a few helpful suggestions…

In a fresh campaign from business software provider ServiceNow, we meet a squad of firefighters who promise to “answer the call.” Sounds good, but there’s a catch: “When we say, ‘answer the call,’ we mean by phone. You’re going to be the only one physically there. We’ll walk you through the whole thing. But to be clear, you’ll be the one putting out the fire, not us.”

The brand kicker: “AI that stops at suggestions is like a firefighter who doesn’t fight fires. ServiceNow puts AI to work.”

Created by Mischief @ No Fixed Address, the campaign breaks today, communicating ServiceNow’s promise to “give AI the context, governance and ability to take action across the enterprise,” says CMO Jim Lesser. “Because businesses don’t need more suggestions. They need AI that thinks and workflows that act.”

That’s not brain surgery. Or maybe it is, judging from a second commercial:

The work doesn’t get into specifics, and that’s probably wise. Instead, it compellingly suggests functionality prospective customers would find useful, opening the funnel for further discovery.

“Most AI companies took a mass consumer approach first with chatbots and assistants, then worked backward into the enterprise. ServiceNow did the opposite,” says Mischief ECD and founding partner Bianca Guimaraes. “It was built enterprise-first from day one. Which means it was designed to actually get work done, not just suggest how to do it.”

Along with films, the initiative includes OOH, print, social, audio and creator support.