DQ Puts Mascots Front and Center for College Football Ad Play

Playful spots ask diners to 'dip chicken—not mascots'

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 3, 2026 1:00 pm 2 min read Share:

With the start of the 2026 college football season, DQ put mascots front and center.

The fast-feeder brings together The Duck, Reggie Redbird and Big Jay—from University of Oregon, Illinois State University and the University of Kansas, respectively—for a social-first campaign to promote its $6.99 DQ Chicken Strip Basket Deal and new MVP Dip lineup.

The chain collaborated with MikeWorldWide and Colle McVoy on the effort, with support from Spark Foundry to build out paid social.

Playful spots emphasize that “no bird is safe” as fans demonstrate their frenzied enthusiasm for the meal deals.

“We all know that college football brings together passionate fans, spirited rivalries and traditions that make every game memorable, and rather than taking a traditional route of partnering with athletes and players, we saw an opportunity to tap into another beloved part of game day: the mascots,” explains Becky Felling, DQ’s VP of marketing.

While the effort seeks to appeal to teams, friends and families, it was specifically designed to capture the attention of younger, “socially engaged consumers by meeting them at the intersection of sports and culture,” she says. Through humor, the work strives to entertain and drive connection “whether you’re a big foodie, die-hard sports fan or are simply just along for the ride.”

The adverts will run on DQ social channels with paid support throughout the month.

The hero spot is live on Instagram as a co-branded post with the schools mentioned above. It is also running on DQ’s TikTok, Facebook and X accounts. A second post, in collaboration with Oregon, is also live. Posts with the University of Kansas and Illinois State University are on tap.