Courage Wins 3 Grands at Clio Sports Awards for KFC Canada
12 Grands were awarded in total
“Kyle F*cking Connor,” Courage’s high-profile work for KFC Canada, scored three Grands at last night’s Clio Sports Awards, held at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York.
Hosted by ESPN social and digital contributor Katie Feeney, 12 Grands were awarded in all, for 9 different entrants:
- Branded Entertainment/Content: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC
- Creative Effectiveness: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
- Design: “The Great Indian Dunk” by Leo UAE for NBA India
- Experience/Activation: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
- Fan Engagement: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
- Film: “Obsession” by BigTime Creative Shop for General Entertainment Authority
- Film Craft: “So Win”” by Widen+Kennedy Portland for Nike
- Gameday Fan Experience: “Hank Aaron Tribute at MLB All-Stars” by MLB
- Out of Home: “Marathon Hijack CDMX” by Wieden+Kennedy México for Nike
- Partnerships & Sponsorships: “Football Is for Food” by Special US for Uber Eats
- Public Relations: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC
- Social Good: “It’s Part of the Game” by MullenLowe for Persil (Dirt Is Good)
This year’s Clio Sports Of The Year Winners are:
- Agency Of The Year: Courage
- Brand Of The Year: KFC Canada
- League Of The Year: NBA
- Media Brand Of The Year: Netflix
- Team Of The Year: Gavião Kyikatejê FC
Additionally, the Clio Sports Honorary Award went to professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. And the Clio Sports Impact Award was given to footballer, philanthropist and advocate, Deyna Castellanos.
The full list of previously announced Clio Sports Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients is available at www.Clios.com/sports.
You can check out all the Grand winners below: