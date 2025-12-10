Courage Wins 3 Grands at Clio Sports Awards for KFC Canada

12 Grands were awarded in total

by Amy Corr December 10, 2025 12:00 am 13 min read Share:

“Kyle F*cking Connor,” Courage’s high-profile work for KFC Canada, scored three Grands at last night’s Clio Sports Awards, held at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York.

Hosted by ESPN social and digital contributor Katie Feeney, 12 Grands were awarded in all, for 9 different entrants:

Branded Entertainment/Content: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC

Creative Effectiveness: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada

Design: “The Great Indian Dunk” by Leo UAE for NBA India

Experience/Activation: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada

Fan Engagement: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada

Film: “Obsession” by BigTime Creative Shop for General Entertainment Authority

Film Craft: “So Win”” by Widen+Kennedy Portland for Nike

Gameday Fan Experience: “Hank Aaron Tribute at MLB All-Stars” by MLB

Out of Home: “Marathon Hijack CDMX” by Wieden+Kennedy México for Nike

Partnerships & Sponsorships: “Football Is for Food” by Special US for Uber Eats

Public Relations: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC

Social Good: “It’s Part of the Game” by MullenLowe for Persil (Dirt Is Good)

This year’s Clio Sports Of The Year Winners are:

Agency Of The Year: Courage

Brand Of The Year: KFC Canada

League Of The Year: NBA

Media Brand Of The Year: Netflix

Team Of The Year: Gavião Kyikatejê FC

Additionally, the Clio Sports Honorary Award went to professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. And the Clio Sports Impact Award was given to footballer, philanthropist and advocate, Deyna Castellanos.

The full list of previously announced Clio Sports Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients is available at www.Clios.com/sports.

You can check out all the Grand winners below: