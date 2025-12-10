Clio Awards

Courage Wins 3 Grands at Clio Sports Awards for KFC Canada

12 Grands were awarded in total

by Amy Corr
December 10, 2025
12:00 am
“Kyle F*cking Connor,” Courage’s high-profile work for KFC Canada, scored three Grands at last night’s Clio Sports Awards, held at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York.

Hosted by ESPN social and digital contributor Katie Feeney, 12 Grands were awarded in all, for 9 different entrants:

  • Branded Entertainment/Content: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC
  • Creative Effectiveness: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
  • Design: “The Great Indian Dunk” by Leo UAE for NBA India
  • Experience/Activation: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
  • Fan Engagement: “Kyle F*cking Connor” by Courage for KFC Canada
  • Film: “Obsession” by BigTime Creative Shop for General Entertainment Authority
  • Film Craft: “So Win”” by Widen+Kennedy Portland for Nike
  • Gameday Fan Experience: “Hank Aaron Tribute at MLB All-Stars” by MLB
  • Out of Home: “Marathon Hijack CDMX” by Wieden+Kennedy México for Nike
  • Partnerships & Sponsorships: “Football Is for Food” by Special US for Uber Eats
  • Public Relations: “Kyikatêjê” by Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Gavião Kyikatejê FC
  • Social Good: “It’s Part of the Game” by MullenLowe for Persil (Dirt Is Good)

This year’s Clio Sports Of The Year Winners are:

  • Agency Of The Year: Courage
  • Brand Of The Year: KFC Canada
  • League Of The Year: NBA
  • Media Brand Of The Year: Netflix
  • Team Of The Year: Gavião Kyikatejê FC

Additionally, the Clio Sports Honorary Award went to professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. And the Clio Sports Impact Award was given to footballer, philanthropist and advocate, Deyna Castellanos. 

The full list of previously announced Clio Sports Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients is available at www.Clios.com/sports.

You can check out all the Grand winners below:

Branded Entertainment/Content
Diversity in Storytelling
Gavião Kyikatejê FC
Kyikatêjê
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Entry Type
Teams, Leagues, Governing Bodies, & Associations
Creative Effectiveness
KFC Canada
Kyle F*cking Connor
Entrant Company
Courage
Location
Toronto
Entry Type
Product/Service
Design
Published/Printed Media
NBA INDIA
THE GREAT INDIAN DUNK
Entrant Company
LEO DUBAI
Location
DUBAI
Entry Type
Teams, Leagues, Governing Bodies, & Associations
Experience/Activation
Partnerships & Sponsorships
KFC Canada
Kyle F*cking Connor
Entrant Company
Courage
Location
Toronto
Entry Type
Product/Service
Fan Engagement
Partnerships & Sponsorships
KFC Canada
Kyle F*cking Connor
Entrant Company
Courage
Location
Toronto
Entry Type
Product/Service
Film
61 Seconds to 5 Minutes
General Entertainment Authority
Obsession
Entrant Company
BigTime Creative Shop
Location
Riyadh
Entry Type
Product/Service
Film Craft
Copywriting
Nike
SO WIN
Entrant Company
Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Location
Portland
Entry Type
Product/Service
Gameday Fan Experience
In-Game
Major League Baseball
Hank Aaron Tribute at MLB All-Star
Entrant Company
Major League Baseball
Location
New York
Entry Type
Teams, Leagues, Governing Bodies, & Associations
Out of Home
Takeover
Nike
Marathon Hijack CDMX
Entrant Company
Wieden+Kennedy México
Location
Ciudad de Mexico
Entry Type
Product/Service
Partnerships & Sponsorships
Brand x Team/League
Uber Eats
Football is for Food
Entrant Company
Special US
Location
Los Angeles
Entry Type
Product/Service
Public Relations
Cause-Related
Gavião Kyikatejê FC
Kyikatejê
Entrant Company
Area 23, an IPG Health Company
Location
New York
Entry Type
Teams, Leagues, Governing Bodies, & Associations
Social Good
Persil (Dirt Is Good)
It’s Part Of The Game
Entrant Company
Mullenlowe
Location
London
Entry Type
Product/Service
