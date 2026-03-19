Coca-Cola Launches March Madness 'Fight Song' and Custom Glass Slipper

It's actually a size 11 basketball sneaker

by Amy Corr March 19, 2026 2:45 pm Share:

Coca-Cola is celebrating fans hoping to keep their brackets intact during March Madness. A continuation of “Fan Work Is Thirsty Work,” the campaign features a “Fight Song.” It highlights fan rituals as various school songs are sung. Go Huskies!

In addition to the spot running on CBS, TBS, TNT, TRU, ESPN, ABC, social and digital, the brand also created a Coca-Cola Glass Sipper.

It’s a size 11 basketball sneaker-shaped cup that has to be earned, not given, and will be given to the team and fan base whose tourney journey defies expectations.

The campaign was developed by WPP Open X, led by VML, with support from Cartwright, Grey, Ogilvy and WPP Production in collaboration with Publicis, Momentum and Zeno Group.