Chris Hannan of Trailer Park: His Field of Dreams Includes a Side Gig as a Professor

He's a history buff, too

Chris Hannan | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

A seasoned media executive across broadcast, digital and consumer platforms, Chris currently serves as head of sports at Trailer Park. He is responsible for building and executing the company’s strategic expansion into the sports industry and developing partnerships with top properties. In addition, Chris is an adjunct professor at Syracuse University, where he teaches the “Sports Media Pitch” course for the Newhouse School’s Los Angeles program.

We spent two minutes with Chris to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Chris, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born in White Plains, N.Y., grew up in North Palm Beach, Fla., and now live in Los Angeles.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching Super Bowl XIII (Steelers vs. Cowboys). We had recently relocated to South Florida, so my parents attended the game at the Orange Bowl. My grandmother was visiting from New York. While we watched the game she told me, “We like the Cowboys. Tom Landry’s a gentleman.” This led to my lifelong fandom for the Cowboys.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

Along with the Dallas Cowboys, the Atlanta Braves. I grew up attending their spring training games played down the street in West Palm Beach. Back in the ’80s, we had no MLB teams in Florida, but I could watch the Braves on TBS. Syracuse University: my alma mater. I bleed Orange.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

Michael Jordan and Brooks Koepka. Brooks because of the way he elevates his game in major championships—and he’s a Palm Beach guy, too. M.J. for obvious reasons—is there anyone better?

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Major League. There are so many one-liners in that movie that I still use in regular conversations today. I also had the good fortune of playing a round of golf a few years ago with Pedro Cerrano.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

Tecmo Bowl: Bo Jackson’s character was just unbelievable. And EA FIFA. I played it as a kid and got to play it with my daughter as she grew up.

What is someone else’s recent work that you admired?

Jerry Bruckheimer’s latest film, F1. I’m a big fan of his work, especially Top Gun. I saw that movie on my first date with my wife of 27 years. We went to see F1 together, too. His movies are always well done and hold a special place in my heart.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports has the unique ability to break down barriers—cultural, language, etc. They unite people through a shared passion, whether for the sport itself, a specific team or a magnetic athlete.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in the sports space?

History professor, because I’ve always been fascinated with the subject, and I really enjoy the educational process.

