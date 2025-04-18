'Call Now!' ESPN Launches 'Chirpline' for NHL Playoffs

Diss the competition, why doncha?

Go on, hockey fans, dial 1-844-4CHIRPIN and flap your gums about all things NHL during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Anyhoo, ESPN just launched “Chirpline,” a retro-style campaign developed with Arts & Letters.

It’s an old-school hotline for sharing views and rants about your fave teams, their rivals and the state of the game.

Here’s an explainer, complete with fuzzy images that will make you feel like you just got hit in the head by a hockey puck.

“There’s a heightened fandom during the Stanley Cup Playoffs—any NHL fan will tell you so,” says ESPN VP, sports marketing Brian Iglesias. “We’ve taken inspiration from those gloriously over-the-top ’90s hotline commercials and turned it into an authentic and engaging way for fans to let out all their emotions.”

Keep those outbursts clean, people. Because ESPN will use select messages across its social channels and live programming.

