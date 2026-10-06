Bet Against Your Fave NFL Team? These Soapy Footballs Might Help Clean Your Conscience

Hard Rock Bet floats 'Rival Rinse'

by David Gianatasio October 6, 2026 11:00 am 3 min read Share:

Let’s say you grew up in Miami with Dolphins posters on your walls—but bet against the team every week so you don’t lose the mortgage money. Who can blame you? The Fish hyper-suck.

Still, you might feel a tad … dirty. That’s where Hard Rock Bet’s “Rival Rinse” football-shaped soaps come in.

72andSunny New York help craft the cheeky campaign, which, per the spot below, offers “The only soap made to remove the stench of betrayal and restore your natural fandom.”

“It’s a dirty truth in sports betting that, sometimes, you will root for a rival,” agency GCD Geno Burmester tells Muse. “A lot of people on the team have been in this position and wanted to come up with a fun and unexpected product to cleanse them of their guilt.”

“After seeing a visual mockup and a one sentence write-up, everyone’s eyes lit up and we knew ‘Rival Rinse’ was it.”

“We pushed one another to come up with scents that felt true to each fanbase, and luckily, our manufacturer partner Hero Solutions loved the challenge and was able to pull it off.”

They came up with…

Miami Spice: Cafecito with hints of Havana winds

Tampa Bathe: Oak cask with hints of swashbuckling

DUUUVALATHER: Tropical citrus with hints of saltwater breeze

Sudway: New York slice with hints of bodega

Brotherly Scrub: Philly cheesesteak with hints of liberty

America’s Clean: Smoky mesquite with hints of rodeo

Sudway, heh. But who wants to smell like a bodega?

“The best scents have an X factor, something you just can’t put your finger on,” he says. “We loved making sure each soap had a mystery element that could serve as a Rorschach test. Does ‘hint of bodega’ smell like a cat? The faint scent of a bacon, egg and cheese? That time you really needed an obscure chord adapter? Or all of the above? The scent bouquet is really in the nose of the beholder.”

Bacon would smell good, I guess. Please, tell us more.

“Originally, we wanted the soap to be the size of a real football, but then we discovered that it would weigh 10 lbs. and could break a lot of toes if accidentally dropped in the shower,” Burmester recalls. “So, we opted for mini footballs.”

“Something like soap can occupy space in a consumer’s daily routine or just be a fun collectible for a diehard fan. The tangible soaps also add a fun sensory touchpoint that can’t be replicated with a TV campaign.”

“The sense of smell is rarely ever used in campaigns and we’re grateful to have that opportunity to win people’s hearts and olfactory systems.”

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