NBA's Anthony Edwards Returns With a New Season of His 'Believe That Awards'

At the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 23, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

NBA all-star Anthony Edwards brings back his satirical “Believe That Awards” show for a second season, showcasing some of the biggest moments of the year through his eyes. Steeped in culture, the unconventional content celebrates achievements across sports and entertainment. Its format is akin to family and friends gathering to chat about standout moments.

The effort is co-produced by Edwards’ production company Three Fifths Media, Wheelhouse and digital studio Portal A.

“This show isn’t just an internet breaker; it’s exactly what the internet was made for,” says Justin Holland, Three Fifths cofounder and Edwards’ business manager. “It’s the kind of transcendent content that merges every algorithm into one. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or you’re tapped into music, comedy, film or pop culture, you can find your lane in the ‘Believe That Awards.’ It perfectly captures how these worlds naturally collide today.”

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“We brought in more cameras to capture every subtle reaction and hilarious moment, and we unlocked the biggest names in the game: a mega pop star, an A-list actor, the biggest athlete in women’s sports, a generational comedian, a legendary hip-hop artist, and the biggest streamer on the internet,” says Holland.

Winners included mega popstar Justin Bieber, who was named “White Boy of the Year” and tennis superstar Coco Gauff, who took home the prize for “Beauty and The Beast Award (Outstanding On/Off Field Performance).” A new category was added this year: “Main Character of the Year,” which went to comedian and actor Druski.

Three Fifths has tracked over 300 million views this week for the clip across all platforms.

“This project is incredibly special for Ant because it gives him a chance to connect with people he genuinely admires while peeling back the curtain for the fans at home,” adds Holland. “Ant’s superpower is his ability to unapologetically be himself and bring immense joy out of everyone around him. While the show lets viewers see their favorite icons hanging out with their favorite athlete, Ant has a unique way of bringing out their real, unfiltered personalities—a quality he values above all else.”

“You get raw moments with global superstars that you simply won’t get anywhere else. That authenticity is exactly what Anthony is all about, and it’s the engine driving his entire brand.”