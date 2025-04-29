3 MLB Stars Shave Their Heads for DirecTV

Or else they're wearing bald caps. Who can say for sure?

by David Gianatasio April 29, 2025

Hey, 2018 National League MVP Christian Yelich—get a haircut!

Indeed he does in the spot below, which underscores DirecTV’s recent mania for shaving athletes’ heads.

First, we saw San Francisco 49ers tight-end George Kittle rock the chrome-dome look. Now, three MLB standouts—Dustin May, Dansby Swanson and Yelich—lose locks.

The point is that with DTV, you need “nothing on your roof” (no satellite dish) to watch games.

Of course, it’s a musical. And yes, the soundtrack is “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Because what else?

The sight of Christian songfully sliding along the base paths is … something.

DirecTV seeks to deliver “a bold, memorable message” by tapping into “the history and energy of iconic baseball cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee,” says DTV SVP Kelly Jo Sands.

TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. developed the campaign, which breaks today across CTV, digital and OOH platforms. Pulse Films’ Rodrigo Saavedra, with music house Walker providing the retooled track. A Snapchat lens lets users sample super-close-cropped looks.