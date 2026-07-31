Who Stole Taco Bueno's Fried Chicken Tacos Made With Mike's Hot Honey?

We'll soon find out in this ad-within-an-ad

by David Gianatasio July 31, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

Some whodunits are almost impossible for viewers to solve. This isn’t one of them.

To ballyhoo its collab with Mike’s Hot Honey, Texas chain Taco Bueno stages a shouty, amusing ad-within-an-ad via The Infinite Agency.

Seems the Honey Friend Chicken tacos have gone missing. The faux-director freaks out, but there’s precious little mystery afoot.

“We sought out to grab attention by scratching the needle on a traditional TV spot, then breaking the fourth wall with a behind-the-scenes look at the chaos, and paying off the crave-ability of the new taco and the urgency of the limited time offer,” Infinite Agency ECD Tim McCarthy, tells Muse.

“The name itself does a lot of flavor cueing. ‘The Hot Honey Fried Chicken Taco made with Mike’s Hot Honey’ sounds so good, you almost don’t need to show it. “And not showing it is exactly what we did in some of the campaign assets. The takeaway: our new taco is so good, you better get one before they’re gone.”

Of course, we’ve seen the faux-commercial schtick many times before. But here it’s super punchy, with the phony director’s anguished, world-weary reactions stealing the show. Muy bueno!

Leveraging the popularity of Mike’s Hot Honey also feels wise. The brand’s got plenty of fans these days, so co-branding powered by memorably goofy humor should pay off. Ride that cultural wave!

“The clients trusted that since the audience is in on the joke, we can capture some attention by being a little unconventional and a lot of fun,” McCarthy says.

That unconventionality extended to the set, with members of the real commercial crew playing roles.

“For some, it was their first time doing so,” recalls McCarthy (the work’s real director). “They are so accustomed to being behind the camera that some of them couldn’t stop laughing when the lead actor—the talented Brian Villalobos—improved through his directorial meltdown.”

“We had to do a few takes. But ultimately this approach provided some authenticity to the end result. And a lot of fun on set.”

The work drops this week across TV, digital and point-of-purchase, with a heavy social component:

Related: Mike’s Hot Honey Raises Drizzling to a High Art

CREDITS

Client: Taco Bueno

Agency: The Infinite Agency

ECD/ Director: Tim McCarthy

Creative Director: Caleb Alba

Creative Director: Alan McCoy

Designer: Isabella Alva

VP Marketing and Development: Lindsey Moore

Assoc. Strategy Director: Niko Pappas

Production Company: Trust in the Vision Media

DP/ Producer/ Editor: Cesar Ramos-Ortiz

2nd Unit DP: Omar Gonzalez

1st AC: Spencer Baland

Gaffer: Dan Song

Grip: Brendan McCaughey

Grip: Jordan Stitt

Sound: Miguel Guerrera

Production Assistant: Kimberly Gabino

Production Assistant: Elisha Lovett

Lead On-Screen Talent: Brian Villalobos