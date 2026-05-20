Lauren Westberg of Precision AQ on Building and Leading Teams

Recent work helped patients feel seen and heard, and shed light on their diseases

by Muse May 20, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Lauren is executive vice president and managing director of Precision AQ Advertising (formerly PRECISIONeffect), bringing more than 25 years of industry experience, including 19 years with Precision AQ. Under her leadership, the advertising team has earned significant industry recognition, including the Agency on the Rise Manny Award, MM+M Gold awards for Best Digital Initiative and Best TV Advertising Campaign. Lauren is also a recipient of the PM360 Elite Award for Mentorship, reflecting her long‑standing commitment to developing talent and driving meaningful impact for patients.

Prior to joining Precision AQ, Lauren worked at agencies specializing in sponsorship and promotion for consumer technology brands. She serves on the board of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame and as vice president of Membership for the Glass Slipper Guild, an organization that supports fundraising efforts for Children’s Hospital Orange County. Lauren earned a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA, where she was also captain of the UCLA Women’s Volleyball Team.

How did you first get interested in health?

My dad was a physician at City of Hope his entire career. He was also an inventor, with eight U.S. patents. He was always sketching, building, and innovating. Because of that, the development of new tests, devices and therapies fascinated and excited me and I knew I wanted to help these innovations reach the patients who needed them.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

I am very proud of a recent patient campaign we created for a long-time client in rare disease. Based on an insight from the president of the organization, we helped develop a patient campaign largely social media based that triggered patients to consider if current therapies could be failing, and whether it may be time to discuss an alternative treatment with their physician.

I am proud of this campaign not just because of the quality of work, the awards it won and the business impact it has had in its short time in the market. But also because of the emails and calls we’ve received from the patient ambassadors who participated in the videos featured in the campaign. They have told us that they finally feel seen and heard, that they are thrilled more light is being shed on their disease, and that they are grateful to have been part of the work we developed. That is something to be proud of.

Is there something people might find surprising about you?

I was captain of the UCLA Women’s Volleyball Team my junior and senior year. I was definitely not the best player on the team, but I was the hardest working. And I have loved building and leading teams ever since.