StreetEasy Lets Fans of NYC Book Reservations for 20 Years in the Future

Spotlighting the city experience, not just real estate

by David Gianatasio May 20, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

Let’s snag some slices at Roberta’s Pizza in Brooklyn. Does May 2046 work for you—around noon?

Zillow StreetEasy just partnered with select NYC hotspots and cultural institutions for a campaign that lets folks go online today and book reservations for 20 years hence.

The initiative, themed “Reserve Your Future,” celebrates the real-estate brand’s 20th anniversary and represents the evolution of its “Be a Forever New Yorker” campaign.

Along with Roberta’s, participants include the Guggenheim, Playwrights Horizons, Russ & Daughters and more.

This clip breaks it down:

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“Select one of our 12 iconic NYC spots from the dropdown menu, fill out the simple booking form, and you’ve made a real reservation in 2046,” Evan Carpenter, group strategy director at Mother New York, which developed the campaign, tells Muse.

“Each participating venue will make good faith efforts to honor all reservations and provide a comparable experience where possible.”

The team hit on the notion while striving to craft a program that didn’t feel like traditional category fare. Instead of dwellings per se, NYC’s breadth and variety became the focus.

“We explored many directions, from IRL activations to partnerships,” Carpenter says. “But when we saw this idea, we felt the energy and opportunity of it,” with authenticity stemming from StreetEasy’s status as a New York-only brand.

As ever, the target consists of prospective first-time buyers. “That audience spans all demographics but is unified by a desire to make this city a place they put down roots,” Carpenter says.

Keeping StreetEasy top of mind is paramount, along with bolstering the brand’s local bona fides. By teaming up with beloved NYC institutions, StreetEasy enhances its own status, Carpenter says.

“It helps us deliver the important perception shift that StreetEasy isn’t just for that next lease,” he says. “We’re here for the long term. For people considering buying and wanting to make New York their forever home.”