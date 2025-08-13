Katheryn Renfroe of Frito-Lay's D3 on Pitching Bold Ideas and Creating Outside of Advertising

Plus: That 'Break Good' Super Bowl spot for PopCorners

Katheryn Renfroe is a creative director at Frito-Lay’s in-house agency, D3. She started her career on the agency side and since going in-house has lead creative for brands like Lay’s, Cheetos and PopCorners. Her work ranges from Super Bowl spots to social stunts. Storytelling and craft are at the heart of everything she does. After hours, she makes handmade costumes for her dachshund, Lincoln.

Muse caught up with Katheryn to go behind the scenes of D3’s first Super Bowl ad for PopCorners and ways she recharges her creative batteries when she’s away from work.

Muse: Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up on Long Island. I moved to NYC for college and spent over a decade there. In the last couple of years I’ve come full circle and bought a house on Long Island for some more space and so my dog can have a backyard.

How you first realized you were creative.

I’ve always known I was a creative. As a kid I was constantly making things, like sculptures out of cut-up construction paper or painting flowers in the backyard. That love of creating just kept evolving. In high school I had an art teacher, Lisa Conk, who really changed my life. She previously worked in advertising and showed me how I could make creativity my career.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I love the recent immersive campaign for the new Phantom of the Opera production, Masquerade. They’ve been leaving masks, roses and clues for fans to discover around NYC that might lead to real encounters with cast members. It’s such a smart way to create unforgettable experiences and generate organic buzz. Netflix is also great at doing clever marketing on a large scale. I’m eager to see how they market the upcoming season of Stranger Things.

Talk about how being creative outside of advertising is so impactful for being a creative professional.

Creating outside of advertising is my reset button. As creatives we see things a bit differently and after sitting behind a screen all day I really want to create things with my hands. I do a lot of crafting and DIY. It’s freeing to make things without briefs, rounds or legal. That kind of unfiltered creativity keeps me inspired and often sneaks its way back into my work. There are so many creative worlds out there, and the best ideas come when they start to collide.

Some recent projects you’re proud of.

I recently launched a summer campaign for Lay’s, Doritos and Ruffles BBQ flavors centered on the idea that you don’t have to go to great lengths for great BBQ. The inspiration came from one of the writer’s dad, who grills wearing a snorkel mask to get perfect grill marks and withstand the smoke. Real-life insights like that fuel the humor and heart of the campaign. From there, we collected hilarious grilling stories from the team, turning everyday moments into memorable storytelling that connects with BBQ lovers.

Play

As an official FIFA World Cup sponsor, Lay’s is celebrating the upcoming games while continuing to lean into its farm roots and the real potatoes behind every chip. To connect these stories, we created a video that transitions from field to field—featuring a farmer who built a soccer field within their potato farm. We launched it on the one-year-out mark to build excitement while staying true to the brand’s heritage.

Play

Talk about your Super Bowl experience. What did you learn? What surprised you?

Working on a Super Bowl spot was surreal, especially for a brand like PopCorners that was still under the radar. The “Breaking Good” idea started as a total wild card. We didn’t think the client would go for it, but it really nailed the brief: a chip that’s a better choice. I kept thinking about characters who might have turned out differently if they’d had better choices. Walter White was the first to come to mind.

Round after round, I expected the idea to get killed. It never did. It kept gaining momentum. Vince Gilligan came on to direct, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned as Walt and Jesse, and we filmed in the original RV with the same crew from the Breaking Bad pilot. Standing on set with Walt and Jesse felt like one of those “how is this my job” moments.

It was D3’s first Super Bowl ad, and we wanted to prove what we could do. The process was intense. Long hours, high stakes, and endless rounds of testing. But it was all worth it when the spot launched and fans embraced it. One even created a fully animated version of the commercial.

Biggest takeaway? Pitch the bold idea. You never know what will land. I keep Walt’s hat from the shoot in a display case as a reminder.

Talking to the actual consumers vs talking to ourselves. Discuss…

When you live and breathe a brand every day, it’s easy to forget the average person doesn’t. We might see callbacks and layered references as clever, but if consumers don’t recognize them, the message can get lost. I always try to step back and ask: “If this were the first time someone’s ever seen this brand, would it still land?” That perspective shift is everything. The best work speaks clearly, even to people who weren’t in on the last campaign, or the last five.

Your main strength/weakness as a creative person.

Strength: I’m passionate about the craft and details and love working collaboratively. I believe the best ideas come when everyone feels they can contribute and when different perspectives are welcomed.

Weakness: I tend to bring my work home with me and struggle to set boundaries, so work sometimes takes over my life. Finding a better balance is a constant learning process.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Matt Schaffer has been an incredible mentor and friend. We worked together during my first year at Frito-Lay, and it’s rare to find someone whose creative instincts you admire and whose work style just clicks with yours. He pushed me creatively, helped me grow into a stronger leader. He showed me how to navigate the business while staying true to my creative instincts.

As a mentor to young creatives, what’s your advice?

Stay curious and ask questions. You can’t grow if you don’t understand why things are done the way they are. And don’t be afraid to bring your wild and weird ideas. You’d be surprised how many actually get made.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in this business.

I’d definitely still be in the arts, probably set design for TV, film or even theme parks. I love building things with my hands and bringing new ideas to life.