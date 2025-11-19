Greg Lewis of Calcium+Company on Keeping the Intelligence in AI

Greg is group president and managing partner of Calcium+Company, a communications group that partners with clients in the areas of PR, med- ed, advertising and commercial planning/market access. Greg brings more than two decades of client management, team leadership and healthcare agency experience to the firm.

Greg is connected to his staff (otherwise known as Calciumites) and client partners in a deep and authentic way, believing that the human relationship is the most important element in achieving workplace success.

We spent a few minutes with Greg to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Greg, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I am a Jersey boy through and through. I grew up in northern N.J., lived in NYC for 10 years. And now live about 15 miles from where I grew up in N.J. with my wife and five kids.

How you first got interested in healthcare advertising.

My dad was a surgeon, and my mom was an operating nurse–you can say I grew up in a health-focused household. I went to law school to be a health litigator—with the intention to defend doctors. But, after spending some time in a law firm, I redirected my path forward into healthcare advertising. As a career, it provides a good synergy between building things in a business setting while also helping more people benefit from the latest advances in medicine.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

I worked on a variety of important drug launches, from breakthrough products in oncology to innovative treatments for rare diseases. But, I must admit, my favorite project to date was the launch of Botox Cosmetic in 2001. It was a fascinating mix of healthcare and Hollywood, and it helped create the dynamic new world of aesthetic medicine.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I spend a lot of time giving back, and my company has done pro bono work for many groups. In 2025, I had the opportunity to be chairman of the N.J. American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, which recognized several individuals whose lives have been impacted by heart disease and those who are pioneering advances in cardiovascular medicine. Given that my father was a cardiothoracic surgeon and that heart disease is still a significant worldwide challenge, this represented a very meaningful initiative for me.

What specific trends are dominating health comms right now?

The internet and digital technology have made health information much more widely accessible than ever before. This has had an enormously positive empowering effect—patients can now play a more active role in their own healthcare decision making. But too much information can also be a challenge, especially when the validity or authenticity of information can be open to question. Now, AI is further accelerating the democratization of health information. While this is largely liberating and beneficial, sound healthcare practices will always need to be grounded in genuine expertise and experience. Trained healthcare professionals will always be needed as the gatekeepers of responsible medical care.

Are there special challenges for an indie agency? How do you swim with the sharks?

As a thriving mid-sized agency, our mission has always been to get bigger only by getting better. While we can’t always compete on scale, we can compete, and win, on the basis of quality, innovation and focus. Our core dedication to delivering nourishment in all its amazing forms—for clients, their brands, our people and the wider world—is what continues to set us apart from larger agencies that often lose their way serving internal imperatives rather than external ones (ie, clients). By staying focused on nourishing client growth, our own growth will follow.

Talk about agency leadership. What advice would you give a president like yourself?

As a leader, I’m only as good as the people around me. So, I strive to maintain the highest levels of talent, experience, and commitment throughout every agency department. But we’re also known for our caring, nourishing culture, which depends on honesty, integrity and compassion in everything we do.

Your main strength/weakness as a marketer/creative.

My greatest strength and weakness are the same thing: caring deeply for people. That caring infuses our agency culture and is an enormously positive thing. Yet it can sometimes get in the way of me making very difficult decisions where people’s lives (and livelihoods) may be at stake.

If the wellness field could make only one advance in the next year, what should that be?

Recognizing that mental health has an outsized impact on general health, and that efforts to address mental health challenges should continue to come out of the shadows.

Anything else you’d care to add?

As it becomes even more dominant in our lives, let’s ensure we keep the “intelligence” in AI.