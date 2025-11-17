AT&T Presents the 2025 NWSL Awards, Honoring the League's Top Performers

Shining a light on women's soccer

by Muse November 17, 2025 7:00 am 4 min read Share:

AT&T and NWSL are honoring the league’s top players, coaches and the season’s most memorable performances.

A longstanding sponsor of soccer across all major leagues in the United States and Mexico, AT&T is an official partner of U.S. Soccer (USWNT, USMNT), the Mexican National Team, the Mexican Women’s National Team, Leagues Cup and now the NWSL.

AT&T’s newest partnership with the NWSL rounds out its extensive soccer portfolio—and this month the excitement is heating up.

“At AT&T, we believe in the power of connection to drive change, and the NWSL reflects that through its impact on women athletes, fans and communities,” says Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of sponsorships and experiential at AT&T. “Soccer is an important part of our overall sponsorship portfolio and a place we have invested in for well over a decade. Partnering with the NWSL was a natural step in our journey to support soccer and share voices that are changing the game.”

The company will present the NWSL Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. EST. The event will be held in the San Jose Civic Center and broadcast on ESPN2. AT&T is also the presenting partner of the NWSL MVP.

The ceremony will honor the league’s top performers, coaches and plays from this past season. It will include arrivals on AT&T’s custom blue carpet, special recognitions and the AT&T She’s Connected Lounge, bringing together the league’s stars, partners and the broader soccer community for a landmark celebration of excellence in women’s soccer.

Awards to be presented include: Best XI, presented by Amazon Prime; Goalkeeper of the Year, presented by e.l.f.; Coach of the Year; Defender of the Year; Rookie of the Year, presented by Ally; the Lauren Holiday Impact Award presented by Nationwide; Midfielder of the Year; and Most Valuable Player, presented by AT&T.

The NWSL will also be recognizing the winners of the Golden Boot and NWSL Shield presented by CarMax.

Just how is AT&T showing up and how can people engage? As presenting partner of the awards, AT&T and their signature blue will be prominently featured throughout the event. Attendees will walk the blue carpet, and AT&T will have player correspondents, like She’s Connected athlete Michelle Alozie, interviewing players as they make their way into the venue. Social media content will provide AT&T fans with an insider’s look at what’s unfolding in real time. Award winners will leave the stage and head to the AT&T She’s Connected Lounge, where AT&T will capture those unique moments with the winners.

“The NWSL Awards are a moment to honor excellence, but they’re also a celebration of the community behind the league,” says Ahmed. “Fans can join us by tuning in, sharing their support for their favorite players online, and engaging with both AT&T and the league across digital platforms. Together we’re creating experiences that bring people closer to the action, because when fans feel connected, the impact goes far beyond the final whistle.”

AT&T knows that U.S. Women’s Soccer fans aren’t just passionate, they are also powerful consumers. Studies show that more than half say they trust brands that invest in women’s sports, and almost one in two are more likely to buy from sponsors. This is believed to be the strongest conversion rate of any women’s sports audience.

The company is committed to inspire the next generation of fans and grow the sport’s reach. Through the NWSL partnership, AT&T solidifies its commitment to soccer in the U.S. and amplifies athlete voices through its sponsorships.

“I’m most excited about shining a light on the stories of NWSL athletes, fans, and communities coming together through the sport,” adds Ahmed. “As we deepen our involvement, we’re looking at new ways to connect fans to the game they love, celebrate the athletes who inspire us, and build platforms that elevate women’s sports on and off the field.”