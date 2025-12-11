Lily Allen and the Softer Sound of Revenge: What Brands Can Learn

A fresh spin on timeless themes

by Amy Crawford December 11, 2025 10:30 am Share:

Lily Allen’s long-awaited new album was surprise-dropped two months ago, immediately grabbing headlines for the story behind its creation. Allen conceded that the work was an act of desperation, as the tracks weren’t initially intended for a public audience. Creating the music was cathartic, helping her process the emotional fallout of her divorce. Yet, surprisingly—at least to her—audiences embraced its brutally intimate account of the breakdown of her marriage. This response left Allen feeling “genuinely seen.” And in turning her private therapy into art, she’s given her listeners a kind of collective healing, too.

The revenge album is an established genre—ranging from Beyonce’s Lemonade and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours to Britney Spears’ Blackout and Taylor Swift’s Reputation. These projects can be petty, rage-fueled, full of oversharing, painfully honest and even destructive enough to break up a band.

But they’ve also evolved. What stands out about Allen’s album is how the sound of revenge has shifted. The fury we heard from Kelly Clarkson and the scathing catharsis of Alanis Morissette’s have been replaced by greater introspection. Today, the sound of revenge is less about screaming at the ones who hurt us and more about reclaiming ourselves.

This shift reflects wider cultural changes. Therapy culture is now mainstream. We’re triggered and we project. We set boundaries and save our Sundays for self-care. We’re in the age of oversharing. Artists are encouraged to navigate and dissect their complex lives publicly, modeling vulnerability rather than merely punching back at their antagonists.

And this change isn’t limited to culture. There are implications for brands, too. Modern consumers expect them to understand their needs, values and emotions. They want brands that feel trustworthy and recognizably human.

Design trends reflect our behavioral shifts. In a fractured landscape, especially for Millennials and Gen Z, transparency and authenticity are non-negotiable requirements.

Turning emotional resonance up to 11

So how can brands connect with audiences the way artists do? Today’s new brand voices are more empathetic, self-aware and focused on building community around shared purpose and feeling. Emotional intelligence is a strategic key to designing experiences that go beyond the transactional and earn genuine loyalty. Music remains the most visceral way to communicate that depth of feeling.

Brands don’t need to manufacture heartbreak to earn attention. But they can take a leaf out of the modern artist’s songbook and create worlds where people feel seen, supported and understood.

This emotional evolution continues to grow. John Lewis’ fragile cover songs are shaping a new era of tender brand storytelling. Spotify uses music to hold up a mirror to our inner lives with its annual “Spotify Wrapped.” Apple and Airbnb favor intimate, organic sonic worlds over glossy anthems. Music becomes an emotional gateway for these brands.

The right music and sound can make brand expression feel more genuine even in the most subtle of ways. What does it sound like to lean into empathy, resilience and growth vs. chest-beating and bravado? Sound imbues brands with personality, reveal a human side and create an invitation to the listener.

The “sound of revenge” has evolved. Lily Allen’s new album shows that connection comes from greater vulnerability and transparency. That evolution offers a blueprint for brands to connect in meaningful ways.

And it should prompt brands to consider what it means to sound emotionally intelligent and human in an era where trust and loyalty mean everything.