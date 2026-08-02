Is There Still Space for Myspace?

Nostalgia alone is not a reason to resurrect a platform

by Leslie Richin August 2, 2026 12:00 pm 4 min read Share:

Technically, Myspace never left. It simply became social media’s faded Hollywood star. Once everywhere, now it survives on residual fame, the occasional retrospective and persistent rumors of a comeback.

Years after Facebook stole its spotlight, the one-time center of the social media universe has logged back into the headlines. The reason for the sudden close-up? In this new self-titled documentary, Myspace co-owner Chris Vanderhook delivers the line most faded stars dream of: “We are going to relaunch Myspace.” It is a declaration guaranteed to get people talking, but nostalgia alone is not a reason to resurrect a platform. The more pressing question is not whether the social network can return, but what it could offer that today’s platforms no longer do.

For anyone in need of a refresher, Myspace was once social media’s It Girl. In 2006, it ranked among the most-visited domains in the United States, generating 38.7 billion domestic pageviews that November alone—roughly 1.3 billion a day. By 2008, it was attracting approximately 116 million unique visitors worldwide each month.

It wasn’t Instagram-sized by today’s standards. But the platform combined IG’s social clout with TikTok’s trendmaking power: part social hub, part cultural tastemaker and part launchpad for entertainment partnerships and digital innovation.

In addition to being “A Place for Friends,” Myspace helped manufacture pop culture. It streamed advance music from Beck and Nine Inch Nails, gave an episode of The Office its online premiere (before it aired on TV) and helped turn internet buzz into mainstream careers for artists including Lily Allen Adele, and Soulja Boy. Even Taylor Swift was building an early fan army there—before Swifties had a name.

No longer just a place for “friends,” Myspace became a venue for brands to move beyond the pedestrian banner ads of the early web and embed themselves more seamlessly in users’ online lives. They built profiles, cultivated fan bases, staged interactive campaigns and targeted people based on interests they shared.

So, can the site The Guardian once described as having the “personality of a smoky teenager’s bedroom” turn the lights back on? Can a once-thriving digital mall—its storefronts dimmed and foot traffic gone—draw crowds again?

Maybe. But no one expects lightning to strike twice. If Myspace hopes to become relevant, it cannot rely on nostalgia alone. It must appeal to a new generation coming of age online—young people looking for what social media once promised: a place to connect with peers, experiment with identity and create a digital experience that feels entirely their own.

That was the social internet I grew up alongside, and every generation deserves its own version of that low-stakes thrill: logging on just to see who was online, what song was playing on a friend’s profile and what cryptic, AIM-style message they had left behind. Sometimes, the only update was a mood set to “bored”—and somehow, that was enough.

Those of us who have been on social media since Friendster have watched the entire experiment unfold in real time: the rise of new platforms, their cultural peaks, their slow declines and, eventually, the algorithm’s takeover.

We’ve seen friends give way to influencers, chronological feeds surrender to recommended strangers and nearly every interaction morphed into an opportunity to serve ads. Social media became less social and more media—an endless stream of sponsored posts, manufactured virality and algorithmically selected content.

We’ve even been promised the return flight of the Twitter brand, though its old soul now is now scattered across Bluesky and Threads, while the platforms once built to connect us with friends appear increasingly determined to sell us something.

You know what sounds pretty good right about now? A social network with the “personality of a smoky teenager’s bedroom”—as long as it’s still a place for friends.

Related: Is the Twitter Brand Primed for a Return Flight?