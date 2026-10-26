Creativity’s Most Underrated Skill Is Leaving People Out

When you try please everyone, you end up with ideas that temp no one

by Charlie Glassman October 26, 2026 2:30 pm 3 min read Share:

It’s Monday morning. A meeting invite pops up: NEW BRIEF. You feel the rush of possibility. You skim the background, the objectives, the mandatories. And then you see it. The audience: Adults 25 to 54. All parents. Anyone who eats food.

Your heart sinks. It’s an “Everyone Brief,” written to appeal to all, and excite none.

By the time it lands on your desk, the most important creative decision has already been made. Somewhere upstream, the pressure to grow turned into a mandate to reach huge numbers. It’s an understandable response. Growth targets are real. But reaching a lot of people isn’t the same as reaching the right ones.

When we shoot for something that resonates with everyone, we land in universal truths, familiar behaviours and shared experiences. Parents are tired. Friends matter. Everyone deserves a little me-time. These insights are easy to recognize but rarely give us anything interesting to say.

And when the insight lacks depth, the work is inevitably shallow. We end up creating for an over-generalized audience instead of a person. It might be broadly relatable, but is it memorable? Does it change how someone thinks, feels or behaves? Rarely.

So why does it keep happening? Because most assume that targeting more people means finding more potential customers. The evidence says otherwise.

Consider Arc’teryx. For decades, the brand obsessed over a small, demanding audience: climbers and alpinists who needed gear that wouldn’t fail them halfway up a mountain. It never set out to dress commuters or streetwear-heads. But building that relentlessly for so few made the products so good, and the brand so credible, that it became a status symbol far beyond the backcountry. Arc’teryx didn’t get big by chasing the masses. It got big by being exactly right for someone. Whether it keeps that focus now that everyone’s wearing it is another story.

It’s less about shrinking the audience and more about getting specific enough to matter. Because the people who care most are usually the ones who bring others along.

The Pareto principle backs this up: a small share of customers often drives an outsized share of revenue. The precise ratio varies, but the pattern is consistent. Most of us know this. We just don’t always act on it.

So, what do you do with an “Everyone Brief,” whether you’re writing it or receiving it? You find the niche inside it.

Treat the generic insight as a starting point, not an answer. If the brief says parents are tired, go talk to one and find out why. Is it the 5 a.m. wakeups, or being the only one who remembers picture day? Talk to someone who loves the brand and ask what they’d miss if it disappeared. Read the reviews and the comments. Keep asking why until the answer surprises you.

Somewhere inside “everyone” is a group of people who care more than the rest. Build for them, and the work has a chance to travel further than any broad idea could.

Nobody sets out to make lukewarm advertising. But that’s what happens when you try to matter to wide swaths of the population. The strongest creative work means something to the people who matter most.

So, the next time the “Everyone Brief” lands, ask a harder question: Who are we willing to leave out?