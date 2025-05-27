Why Brands Should Support LGBTQ+ People in 2025 Beyond Pride Campaigns

Ways to to reach the community outside of June

by Graham Nolan May 27, 2025

My friend/colleague Nic Allum presents a framework positing two simultaneous Pride moments that recur every June. First, Activist Pride: the reason for the season, community-owned, characterized by protest and celebration. The second: Corporate Pride, where brands join the parade to express solidarity—sometimes contributing, yet focused on corporate visibility.

We know the power of LGBTQ+ consumers; thanks to DISQO, we know business opportunities specific to Pride. Yet we also know several well documented obstacles to fulfilling opportunities in modern times, including: leaders’ hesitance to commit to accountable inclusion practices; rapidly shifting national policy under the new administration; and, most enduring, a Pride campaign obsession.

Given the four years we’re about to have I can assure you, of the two Prides: LGBTQ+ people ain’t focused on corporate this year.

For brands who show up to activist Pride with anything less than skin in the game, your rainbow flags are wallpaper. Pride is a protest, and brands who don’t want to show up for any protest (i.e. most brands) must be mindful of context.

That doesn’t diminish our need for corporate support. LGBTQ+ people are part of this society. We appreciate useful brands, and access their various benefits and products the same way anyone else does. But showing up to Pride 2025 without a fire for change is like appearing for Halloween without a costume.

As we’re in the season of developing 2025 Pride campaigns, consider that Pride isn’t your only way in. We always remind marketers that we’re queer in December. Every day we request recognition of our struggles and contributions to society. And hell, I’ve actually never seen an LGBTQ+ focused Halloween campaign, even though we’ve inspired and led social conversation around that holiday. So, why do we always start discussions of community engagement with the June calendar time frame?

The question we posed to LGBTQ+ thinker is:

Knowing that the community is facing unprecedented challenges to their rights and safety, what are the best creative opportunities for LGBTQ+ community engagement—outside of June—to reach the community? What are the best sparks of inspiration for inspiring, meaningful work?

“Corporate America broke our hearts, and it will take a long time for LGBTQ+ communities to trust again. I urge brands to find inspiration through that metaphor: What does it take to rebuild a lasting relationship? The answer is not to repeat the same mistakes. Learn to listen deeply; this may require rerunning your market research. Keep our media outlets and small businesses alive with your media dollars. Find specific ways your goods, services and expertise can benefit our community groups. Show up for us; we’re not crawling back to you.”—Amy Litt (she/her), VP, Communications Planning, CMI Media Group

“Brands should not show up at Pride—talking the talk—unless they’re walking the walk as businesses first. Disconnection between these is what the community sees as ‘rainbow-washing.’ That involves looking at the full suite of organizational activity—not just product and brand marketing, but also policy and ways-of-working, recruitment and communications, employee voice and leadership posture—through an LGBTQIA+ inclusive lens.”—Cassius Naylor (he/they), Advocacy Director, Outvertising

“As marketers, we’re often most focused on what our brand is saying. But sometimes, what it’s not saying—or rather where we’re not sharing our message—is just as powerful in supporting the LGBTQ+ community. If your brand isn’t ready to make a bold, proactive statement in protest with the queer community, consider starting with quieter funding shifts and removing support from platforms and partners that actively harm the LGBTQ+ community.”—Colin Brown (he/him), Founder, Call & Response PR

“If your brand sees Pride just as a marketing opportunity, or if you’re only thinking about the LGBTQ+ community come June, Pride probably isn’t for you. Start by asking yourself: How can our company protect queer people—especially trans youth and trans people of color? Can we find forums to denounce harmful policies? Are there ways to adapt our brand experience to support LGBTQ+ safety and privacy? These questions might feel uncomfortable. Good. It’ll be worth it—when you show up for us, we show up for you.”—Billy LePage (he/him), Strategy Director, Ogilvy

“The best sparks of inspiration are literally us. We’re one of the most diverse, multidimensional, creative, vibrant, hilarious communities on Earth. And if you just rolled back DEI efforts, or your CEO is funding politicians taking away our rights to exist… don’t make a PEEP come June. To all the brands who are scared, remember: if you’re only telling straight, white stories, you’re reflecting a world that does not exist. Money is power, and the next generations are only getting gayer, and more diverse. The brands that see us, support us, and take a stand will win in the end.”—Kindra Meyer (she/her), Executive Creative Director, VERB