Bad Guys Don’t Wear Carhartt: The Quiet Power of Saying Less

The right positioning should live in the culture

by Brian Deady March 28, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Pick any American movie and there’s a strong chance you’ll see a man in a Carhartt jacket. He may not be the lead or the hero, but he’s never the villain. He’s the hardworking man—honest, worn, carrying the pressures of life. He’s Bill Camp in Dark Waters, the underdog, almost forgotten but not going down without a fight. He’s Casey Affleck in Interstellar, staying on the land his father left him, facing impossible odds.

It’s the kind of positioning you don’t have to announce, it just lives in the culture.

Carhartt has been around since 1889, long enough to show it can be counted on. Some of their garments have existed for over a century. They endure, passed down from grandfather to son to grandson. Some jackets outlast the men who wore them. They become part of the family.

But the last few campaigns lack spark. “Tough is Timeless,” a montage of industrial landscapes and tough men with a voiceover, undersells them. It’s cinematic, but in the wrong way.

Carhartt doesn’t need a voiceover explaining what they’re about. Their audience already knows toughness isn’t performed—it’s earned. But toughness alone is only half the journey.

You reach the man through the boy—the part of him often forgotten. Speak to the boy and you’ll find the man.

The boy has watched his father fix his bike wearing that jacket, watched the gears spin in wonder. He’s seen him sitting in the kitchen in that jacket, that quiet little white patch with the yellow bullhorn saying something across the table.

He’s Jeremy Renner in Wind River, battling the elements. He’s Josh Brolin in No Country for Old Men, making do with what he has as the world tilts sideways.

Carhartt knows its people. They don’t need to talk to them from the outside. They can do it from the inside, which is where they have been living all along.