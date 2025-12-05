As Omnicom and IPG Combine, the Definition of Creativity Evolves

It’s more than a merger. This is a system reset

by Ben Williams December 5, 2025 11:15 am 3 min read Share:

The recent consolidation of major legacy networks within the newly combined Omnicom/IPG structure is more than a merger. It signals a reckoning that has been in the works for years. One that some have denied and others have ignored. But one that is now being felt by everyone.

Too often, holding companies are focused on history, rather than striving to evolve for the future. Simply put, big agency groups are struggling to keep up with what businesses and brands need right now.

So, what does a modern-day creative partner require to be relevant in 2025?

Creative relevance means far more than advertising

The global media and marketing giant has deliberately consolidated around “Omnicom Advertising.” That speaks volumes. While the merger has prioritized fewer, more defined agency networks, creative relevance is increasingly tied to fluency and fluidity across a broader landscape. Adaptability, cultural responsiveness and understanding increasingly rapid changes in technology are key.

Brands now operate in a world where cultural moments emerge and fade in hours, where platforms rewrite behavioral norms faster than ever—and where AI is reshaping production, ideation, personalization and distribution. Creativity must feel alive and integrated. It must be able to flex across channels. This requires more than a refreshed positioning. It demands a mindset shift, expanded capabilities and new ways of working.

Creative relevance thrives in hybrid, independent-minded environments

A modern model has become increasingly intriguing for brands and talent. One that blends the craft and strategic rigor of traditional creativity with the agility and interdisciplinary depth of digital-native companies.

This approach expands the definition of “creative” to include design, experiential thinking and social expertise. It combines these elements under one roof with technology, data, content, media and AI. Such newer models operate like a connected ecosystem. They are flexible enough to support global brand transformation and fast enough to activate time-sensitive content. And they’re also tech savvy enough to build digital products, services and commerce solutions. Modern-day creativity demands this set-up because that’s how brands themselves operate.

Creative relevance sits at the intersections

Ironically, given that the DDB agency brand has been retired, Bill Bernbach gave us one of the most famous creative intersections: Art & Copy.

His thinking created a revolution back in the ’60s. For today’s world, intersection is much more complex. Clients are not only seeking breakthrough brand platforms, but they’re also asking for partners that can seamlessly traverse all aspects of a complex ecosystem. They need partners that can deliver AI-driven personalization and brand storytelling—seemingly everywhere—while using data responsibly.

This requires creativity that understands technology—and technology that supercharges creativity.

This isn’t a merger moment. It’s a creative reboot

The consolidation within holding companies should be seen as part of a broader industry transition. The era of large, multi-network portfolios with duplicative capabilities is over. The next wave won’t be defined by size, consolidation or recreating the past. Instead, adaptability, an experimental mindset and a focus on the future will define it.

Agencies must create work and build the infrastructure that sustains it. Players that can help brands win today will build the systems and momentum to win tomorrow.

For many legacy networks, this transition will require deep reflection and reinvention. For agencies already built around a modern approach, it presents a moment to lead.