Emily Burnett Is Here to Protect Creativity, Soak in N.Y. and Never Give Up

Two minutes with the Phoenix-born and N.Y.-raised fashion designer

by Luz Corona May 27, 2026 12:00 pm Share:

Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Emily Burnett knows a thing or two about fashion innovation.

Earlier this year, the designer attended The Clio Awards, making an appearance on the red carpet to witness the debut of the gown she crafted specifically for Nicole Purcell, the CEO of the Clios. The former creative director for luxury fashion designer Dennis Basso has continued climbing over the years, from runway shows to starting her own luxury women’s fashion brand Burnett New York.

We spent two minutes with Burnett to learn more about her work, upbringing and the lessons learned on her creative journey.

Emily, tell us…

Where might our readers have seen your work?

New York Fashion Week, Vogue Runway, CFDA features and events, and in coverage from Fashionista.com, along with various celebrity and editorial placements over the years.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now? How do the two places compare?

I grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, and later moved to New York City to attend Parsons School of Design.

The two places are completely different creatively.

In New York, inspiration is everywhere—you’re immersed in personal style every moment of the day, from your local barista to the singer performing on a subway platform. There’s an individuality and confidence in how people express themselves here that constantly pushes and inspires me as a designer. Living in New York taught me that fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s about identity, energy and storytelling.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

Don’t give up—but also don’t burn yourself out trying to prove something. Some of the most meaningful opportunities and creative breakthroughs come with time, persistence and trusting your own voice. I’ve learned that success is not just about working harder; it’s about protecting your creativity, finding balance and allowing yourself space to actually enjoy the journey along the way.

You recently worked on Clios CEO Nicole Purcell’s dress for the 67th Clio Awards Ceremony. What was the inspiration there?

For Nicole’s gown, I wanted to create something that felt both powerful and celebratory—reflecting the creativity and prestige of the Clio Awards while still feeling modern and feminine. The inspiration came from the iconic Clio statuette itself, particularly its sculptural shape and gold finish.

Clios CEO Nicole Purcell and fashion designer Emily Burnett.

We designed a custom gold embroidered tulle gown with layered embroidery details that symbolized the depth and complexity behind the work being honored at the ceremony. I loved the idea of creating something that felt luminous and dimensional on the red carpet, while still maintaining elegance and movement. Nicole has such a strong presence, so it was important that the dress felt sophisticated, memorable and worthy of the moment.

Was there an a-ha moment that made you realize you’re a creative person?

My first real a-ha moment came while working with legendary stylist Patti Wilson during my time at Dennis Basso. Patti has such a distinct point of view and an incredible confidence in her creative vision, which has become such a signature part of her success. Watching her made me realize that being creative is not just about making beautiful things—it’s also about having the confidence to fully own your perspective and show the world who you are. That understanding really shaped the way I approach both fashion and branding today.

Where do you go for inspiration when you’re in a creative rut?

Creativity is something you can reconnect with very quickly if you stay open and observant. As a designer, inspiration can come from anywhere—a conversation, a vintage garment, architecture, music, someone walking down the street or even a random color combination you notice for a split second. I believe truly creative people learn how to turn that switch back on and find inspiration almost instantly because the world is constantly giving you something to respond to.

Who do you look up to, professionally and personally?

Professionally and personally, I’ve always looked up to Carolina Herrera. She built an empire around polished glamour, elegance and timeless confidence in a way that still feels incredibly relevant today. What I admire most is that her vision has such longevity. It’s not trend-driven; it’s rooted in a strong and recognizable point of view that will continue to inspire generations.

Can you tell us about a time a campaign or project almost didn’t come to fruition?

Honestly, [there have been] many times. Especially with runway shows during New York Fashion Week, there are always moments where you feel like the project will never come together. The endless hours, sleepless nights, last-minute changes, fittings, production issues—it can feel overwhelming in the moment.

But what I’ve learned is that great teams always find a way through. Some of the most beautiful and successful projects come out of those high-pressure moments where everyone pushes creatively together to make something special happen.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in fashion?

I love Muay Thai, so if I wasn’t in fashion, you could probably find me at the gym. My husband, Bernard Hunt, is the co-owner alongside Pro Fighter John Piña of Zombie Muay Thai, a premiere kickboxing gym in the city! I’ve really grown to love the discipline, energy, confidence and community that the gym has created.

Give us an industry hot take.

Although there is a hype in the fashion industry about “quiet luxury,” there is very much a strong resurgence toward individuality and personal expression. Women still want polish and sophistication, but they also want pieces that feel memorable and emotionally exciting again. The brands that will really stand out are the ones with a strong point of view, not the ones trying to look like everyone else.