Shania Twain Returns to Work at McDonald's

Beyoncé's not the only one rocking C&W vibes in commercials

by David Gianatasio August 14, 2025 9:45 am 1 min Read

Hey, Shania Twain, I want fries with that!

The singer returns to her roots for McDonald’s Canada in a spangly spot developed with Wieden+Kennedy N.Y. ST once worked at McD’s in Toronto. In those days, she rocked the familiar Golden Arches work-cap and T-shirt.

Now, Twain’s gone full yee-haw!, with cowgirl clothes and an attitude to match. (Beyoncé’s taught us all how to live.)

Shania’s menu items are available for a limited time, and you can get a cowboy-boot keychain, too.

Through the years, many stars have returned to their humble fast-food origins in commercials. Twain says she enjoyed working at McD’s, especially the drive-thru, because she got to sing a bit on the microphone.

Jack in the Box famously sacked Mark Hamill for impersonating a clown over the mic. Years later, the Star Wars icon got to revisit the scene with none other than Jack Box.

