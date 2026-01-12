Pucker Up for 'Lip Embalm' From Liquid Death x e.l.f. Beauty

Dig that evil jingle

by David Gianatasio January 12, 2026 6:00 am

When you’re six feet under, you’ll want lips to die for. And maybe in life, too.

So Liquid Death and e.l.f. Beauty renewed their collaboration, following 2024’s “Corpse Paint” with a line of limited-edition moisturizing “Lip Embalms.”

This musical madness explains everything:

“Hydrating your lips is a necessity,

Or else they’ll crack and fall off and you’ve got leprosy.

So then your smile peels back and exposes your gums,

And that’s the worst part til the next part comes.

The dryness of your lips spreads all over your face,

And your eyes pop out like a couple of grapes.”

That’s 100 percent medically accurate. We asked RFK Jr.

“In our first outing with e.l.f., we entered the world of childhood toy commercials in an alternate universe where black metal was just as popular pop music,” Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse.

“For the sequel, we revisited the same universe where of course you’d use the scariest, darkest scare tactics to sell a product. Then we set it to a delightful musical number. And obviously, with the Glothar Family growing, that means family drama growing along with them, too.”

The Embalms draw inspo from LD sparkling water and iced tea flavors including Severed Lime, Killer Cola, Doctor Death, Rest in Peach and Sweet Reaper.

They’ll be available starting Jan. 14 at elfcosmetics.com and in the brand’s TikTok Shop.