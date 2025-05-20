Musician Dylan Meek on the Industry's Growing Accessibility

His upcoming album explores courageous love

Dylan Meek | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Dylan’s creative journey ranges from learning under Harlem piano master Jimmy Neely to electrifying collaborations with some of today’s most influential musicians. Known for his Grammy-nominated work and a repertoire that spans classic soul, neo-soul and rock, Dylan’s forthcoming album Love Languages challenges people to love more openly and courageously.

We spent two minutes with Dylan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Dylan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Wimberley, a Hill Country town about 45 minutes outside of Austin, Texas. From 18 to 25, I lived in New York City. I feel like I grew up there, too. Now, I call Los Angeles home.

Your earliest musical memory.

I remember walking up to the piano when my head was almost level with the keyboard, and reaching up to play the keys. I was always drawn to it, as if by gravity.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

My brother Buck Meek’s band. Also Vulfpeck, Theo Katsman, PJ Morton, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Big Thief, The Roots, Emily King, Sir Woman and Will Worden.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

My brother Buck Meek’s record Haunted Mountain is incredible. The music, the band’s deep listening and the masterful engineering all come together beautifully. Recording at Sonic Ranch in Texas, the finest studio I’ve ever worked in (and I’ve been in some legendary ones), made the experience even more special. Every time I work on one of my brother’s projects, I learn something new about making records because he surrounds himself with people who bring something unique to the table.

A recent project you’re proud of.

My upcoming album Love Languages on Liquid Culture Records. I spent four years crafting it, pouring intention and attention into every song. This album represents how much I’ve evolved as a musician, singer and producer. The first single, “Be Your Man,” features guest vocals by MacKenzie and the second single, “Higher Place,” drops this month. They’re both soulful, timeless love songs redefining vulnerability in the modern age. Connect with me on Spotify, so you can listen as they come out.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Music—whether it’s playing an instrument, producing, mixing, conducting or arranging—is more accessible than ever. The ability to learn and master a skill that speaks to the heart, mind and soul is a beautiful thing.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Jonathan Wilson—guitarist for Roger Waters, multi-instrumentalist, and producer for artists like Jackson Browne, Glen Campbell, Father John Misty and Dawes. I recently spent several days in his studio on a project he was producing and was in awe of his creative flow and ability to craft incredible tracks with unbelievable speed. What’s even more remarkable is how effortlessly he does it—without a hint of arrogance or condescension.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: I just watched We Beat the Dream Team—such an inspiring story. Seeing young, “underdog” college players, future NBA legends, face off against their idols—Jordan, Magic, Bird—and win a game was incredible. There’s such gratitude in working with your heroes and learning from them. It reminds me of what happens in music when you get to play with your idols or share moments that validate your dreams. I’ve had some of those experiences and I always hope for more.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Antoni Gaudi is the GOAT of architecture. He changed my life.

Your favorite fictional character.

Orpheus—who may not be entirely fictional, given mythology’s ties to real figures—is my favorite. His music could make the sun rise, stop wars, change a river’s course and move stones.

Someone worth following on social media.

My friend Elew has the greatest facility on the piano and shares incredibly inspiring content for keyboardists. I’m also inspired by Jeremy Lynch, a master footballer and talented musician. His creative, self-produced videos on social media, blending humor and high-level editing, are truly unique.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I have a diverse skill set in media creation, including recording, producing, mixing, graphic design and video editing. I’m also skilled at connecting with master creatives across different fields to collaborate and add depth to my work.

Your biggest weakness.

A perfectionist mindset, which can slow down my process in completing projects. In life, I tend to overthink and can be too hard on myself.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

I’d be an architect or multimedia visual artist. Or I’d live on a farm in a beautiful place near a river, waterfall or ocean.

