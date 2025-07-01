Izzy Parrell of 444 Sounds: Music Feels More Honest and Authentic Right Now

Who needs cookie-cutter pop?

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 1, 2025

Izzy Parrell | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Izzy serves as director of streaming and digital partnerships at 444 Sounds, a management firm that handles labels, distributors, managers and artists. She helps shape campaigns that support long-term growth and fan engagement, collaborating with JORDY, ADÉLA and Michaela Jaé, among others.

Earlier, Izzy worked for Apple Music, where she helped launch “Viral Hits,” spotlighting buzzworthy tracks. She also served at digital marketing agency Get Engaged, helping musicians like Mickey Guyton and Elijah Blake.

We spent two minutes with Izzy to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Izzy, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Toronto, one of my favorite cities. I moved to L.A. at 23 and have been based here since, splitting my time between both cities.

Your earliest musical memory.

I was in every choir growing up.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, SZA … all the girls.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Working on the 100 Best Albums project at Apple Music. It challenged me creatively and pushed me to see music through an entirely new lens. Hearing why certain albums and artists resonate so strongly, often tied to specific moments in people’s lives, is special. It’s one of the main reasons I love working in music: everyone has a unique relationship with it.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Working on the Viral Hits playlist at Apple. Collaborating with brilliant, forward-thinking professionals in the industry taught me a lot about navigating the evolving landscape and enhancing the listening experience for users.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Music feels a lot more honest and authentic right now. Charli XCX’s BRAT album is a perfect example of that. I love how unapologetic and fun her work is. Fans are clearly ready for this shift in music. People don’t want cookie-cutter pop anymore.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

I love all the creative Addison Rae is doing around her album release. She’s truly become the blueprint for successfully transitioning from influencer to pop star. Both the music and the visuals speak to that.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Movie: I loved A Complete Unknown. I really admire Joan Baez and I found it fascinating to see her perspective woven into the story.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Sofia Coppola. I grew up watching a lot of movies with my dad—he’s a cinematographer. Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides and Lost in Translation made me fall in love with film.

Your favorite fictional character.

Carrie Bradshaw —any of the women in Sex and The City, honestly.

Someone worth following in social media.

@affirmations or @notallgeminis. They’re both meme pages with positive affirmations and astrology related content.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

My ability to connect with people. I have a good sense of what resonates with an audience—whether it’s tapping into emotions, shared experiences or just understanding how we communicate. I always focus on making my work feel real and relatable.

Your biggest weakness.

Over-thinking.

Something people would find surprising about you.

My whole family works in the creative industry. My dad and brother work in film, my sister works in fashion and my mom is a journalist.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Working in the beauty or wellness industry.

