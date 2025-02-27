Halsey Covers a Rolling Stones Classic in Animated Chipotle Spot

Bringing 'She's a Rainbow' to life

by Amy Corr February 27, 2025 12:45 pm 2 min read

Chipotle’s sustainable agriculture is “Unfolded” in an animated :60 from Venables Bell + Partners. Running on Roblox, the spot is set to The Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” covered by Halsey.

The inside of a Chipotle bag becomes a paper world. We follow a truck as it passes vibrant crops and responsibly-raised animals to deliver produce to a nearby Chipotle.

In the end, viewers are encouraged to help “Cultivate a Better World.”

“Halsey has a unique talent of reinventing herself over and over again,” says James Duffy and Greg Coffin, CDs at Venables Bell + Partners. “We thought she would be a perfect yet unique way to continue the legacy of Chipotle’s animation films that use songs in a similar way. That, along with her like-mindedness around sustainability and making the world better, made her the perfect fit.”

On Roblox, the ad premiered in the virtual Carnitas Cinema within the Chipotle Burrito Builder experience. A side quest rewards users with a ticket to watch the vid inside the Carnitas Cinema. The first 50,000 users who do so will receive a free entrée code.

“How we grow our food is how we grow our future,” says Chris Brandt, chief brand officer of Chipotle. “Chipotle is always exploring opportunities to advance the industry and support farmers. These impactful projects create optimism for widespread adoption of sustainable agriculture and the future of real food.”