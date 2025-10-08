Do You Like Domino's Brand Refresh With Shaboozey? Hmmm?

After a dozen years, Dommmino's tweaks its sound and feel

October 8, 2025

Shaboozey didn’t have to leaf through lyric sheets to perform Domino’s new jingle. Just roll the Ms … “Dommm-i-no’s” … and that’s a wrap.

This sonic signature packs a robo-club vibe. It’s part of a broader brand refresh that includes packaging with lots of … m-appeal.

In this vid, Shabs shows up at the very end:

Here’s a brief solo encore:

This marks the brand’s first big overhaul in more than a dozen years. Led by creative agency WorkInProgress, it also boasts:

Hotter colors

A bolder font dubbed Domino’s Sands

Simpler, brighter package design

A makeover of the website and mobile app

“Over the past decade, we became known as a technology company that happens to sell pizza,” says Domino’s EVP, global CMO Kate Trumbull. “But with our ‘Hungry for More’ strategy, we’re bringing the focus back to making and delivering the most delicious products and experience, which is what Domino’s customers really want.”

“Rather than launching a more traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand as a reminder of this relentless focus.”

Personally, I don’t know anyone who views Domino’s as a tech company per se. Though of course technology underpins most corporate machinations these days. But OK, roll with it.

From a business standpoint, this represents an effort to stoke recent sales momentum after some slow months.

Of course, large-scale rebrands can be oh so tricky, right Cracker Barrel?

But Domino’s may succeed where others stumbled. Its changes are notable but not super radical. The “mmm” motif feels playful and makes sense. It’s goofy too, but that could be a plus. (Maybe MmmcDonald’s will sue. Imagine the headlines. Big D. should be so lucky.)

As for Shaboozey, well, he’s America’s brand-boosting recording artist du jour (sorry Taylor). His participation should help build buzz. And if the audio gets panned, so simple to slice it from ads and move on.