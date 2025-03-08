Adam Pally Launches Jimmy John's Sandwiches Into the Stands

He was just trying to be helpful

by David Gianatasio March 8, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read

Sandwich cannons make commercials better. Ask Adam Pally; he knows.

The comic actor (Wade from Sonic the Hedgehog) brings his manic energy to Anomaly L.A.’s latest spots for Jimmy John’s, which tout the fast-feeder’s toasted subs.

Pally plays a lunch-crazed everyman in goofball scenarios lensed by Furlined Productions’ Eric Appel.

Alas, we get no jaunty JJ’s songs this time around. Just rapid-fire sitcom-y stylings—and shooting product into the stands was Pally’s idea:

“In the original ‘B-Ball Dad’ script, Guy was just supposed to throw sandwiches to the crowd,” Kate Carpenter, VP of marketing at Jimmy John’s, tells Muse. “The idea of adding a sandwich cannon was a suggestion from Adam.”

“The first sandwich he shot—and yes, he was shooting real sandwiches—basically went into the rafters. He got this look on his face like a kid with a great new toy. That sequence was one of the first things that we shot, and the performance was just so joyful and free and hilarious. It really set the tone not only for the rest of the shoot, but hopefully for the rest of this campaign.”

Anomaly tapped Pally based on his ability to remain likable despite engaging in over-the-top antics, per CDs Melissa Wood and Sara Oakley. “His improv background means he’s willing to take risks and try things on set, which makes for great comedy,” they say.

Maybe so. But please, point that cannon the other way. (Or at the very least, slap some extra Swiss on mine.)

The work breaks wide today across TV and digital platforms.