Clearly Canadian Is Still the One for Shania Twain

The brand's first ad in 3 decades

by Amy Corr June 25, 2025 1:30 pm

Growing up, Clearly Canadian sparkling water was everywhere. Until it wasn’t. Now, the iconic brand and bottle are back in stores and Canada’s own Shania Twain stars in the brand’s first ad campaign in 34 years.

Twain, unaware that CC is readily available, plays a treasure hunter in an ad from Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort. She swipes a cooler of CC from a couple enjoying the Canadian wilderness.

Twain tumbles, flips and executes a dramatic hair toss—all while keeping the water safe. Then she takes a cold sip, letting viewers know it’s “Still the One.”

“I have very clear memories of Clearly Canadian growing up here. When the team reached out, I was so flattered and the idea was awesome!” says Shania in campaign materials.

“Getting to shoot this in the Canadian outdoors, fighting to do my own stunts (I think I can still tumble!), and sampling all the new flavors hardly felt like work. Getting to be in my own adventure movie for the day was pretty great.”