Chesney Hawkes Headlines Waitrose Nostalgia Play

He's rockin' in the aisles, baby

by David Gianatasio October 9, 2025

Waitrose staffers looks sharp in their store aprons, singing backup for Brit-pop legend Chesney Hawkes on a remix of his ’90s chart-topper “The One and Only.”

Encore! And if it’s not too much trouble, please double-bag my plantains.

Wonderhood Studios led creative development with Gabriella Kingsley directing and DJ Sigala handling the remix.

The work hypes Waitrose’ No.1 range and it’s a sequel to 2024’s reworking of S. Club’s “You’re My Number One.”

Striving for social shares, cut-downs launched today, along with radio and OOH across the U.K.