Music

Chesney Hawkes Headlines Waitrose Nostalgia Play

He's rockin' in the aisles, baby

by David Gianatasio
October 9, 2025
8:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Waitrose staffers looks sharp in their store aprons, singing backup for Brit-pop legend Chesney Hawkes on a remix of his ’90s chart-topper “The One and Only.”

Encore! And if it’s not too much trouble, please double-bag my plantains.

Wonderhood Studios led creative development with Gabriella Kingsley directing and DJ Sigala handling the remix.

The work hypes Waitrose’ No.1 range and it’s a sequel to 2024’s reworking of S. Club’s “You’re My Number One.”

Striving for social shares, cut-downs launched today, along with radio and OOH across the U.K.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
Waitrose
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...