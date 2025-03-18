OOH Campaign Helps Rescue London's Vagina Museum

BBH leaned into classic works of art

Plaster vagina imagery all over London, and everyone knows you mean business.

The Vagina Museum—dedicated to a certain portion of women’s anatomy—did just that to raise funds and stave off closure.

Developed with BBH, the OOH and online campaign generated £70,000 in just a few days, keeping the venue open—for now.

The effort featured risqué below-the-waist selections from classic works of art.

Sadly, and predictably, the push spawned “a torrent of abusive misogynistic and transphobic messages online and in our email inbox from individuals hoping we would close forever,” Zoe Williams, the museum’s director, tells The Standard.

Here in 2025, it feels regressive and wrong-headed to lambast folks for celebrating aspects of the female form. Instead, let’s elevate our bodies to the “masterpiece” status that each and every one of them deserves.

After all, they represent the ultimate expression of our shared humanity, flesh-and-bone temples for elevating the culture to new heights.