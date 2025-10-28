Billie Jean King, Amanda Nguyen and Other Luminaries 'Give an e.l.f.' in Global Initiative

The beauty brand takes a stand on social issues

Billie Jean King is such a badass uber-legend that when she speaks, her words carry special gravitas.

For cosmetics giant e.l.f., the tennis icon and equality warrior joins other sports, music and cultural luminaries. They gaze directly into the camera, explaining in no uncertain terms what they “Give an e.l.f.” about across a spectrum of hot-button topics.

The work seeks to weave e.l.f. further into the public discourse. That tactic has generated big brand buzz—both pro and con—in recent years.

More immediately, it amplifies e.l.f.’s annual “Impact Report” chronicling the company’s commitment to boardroom diversity, animal welfare, health and wellness, women’s empowerment, LGBTQ+ advocacy and more.

Though celeb-driven, the approach rocks a relatable no-frills vibe. The message feels in sync with e.l.f.’s audience, notably Gen Z consumers, who tend to skew left and embrace inclusion despite an increasingly conservative landscape.

“We have the courage to care, and that’s how we make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face,” says CMO Kory Marchisotto. “This campaign is our collective voice calling the world to stand up, speak up and show up for what matters.”

These spokes-folks appear:

Billie Jean King: repping board diversity representation

Aditya Madiraju, creator: repping LGBTQIA+ advocacy

Jaedyn Shaw, soccer standout: women in sports

Kgothatso Montjane, Paralympian: empowering legendary females

Amanda Nguyen, astronaut and activist: women’s rights

Katherine Legge, racecar driver: putting girls in the driver’s seat

Meduulla, musician: amplifying voices

Melanie Barcenas, soccer star: self-expression

Jess Rona, dog groomer: cruelty-free living

Javon Ford, cosmetic chemist: affordable skincare made with quality ingredients

Paul Rice, founder of Fair Trade USA: fair trade

Creative agency CASE helped develop the push, iterations of which break today across markets worldwide.