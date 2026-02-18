Bibigo Created Special Chopsticks for Phone Scrolling During Meals

66 percent of Americans use their phones while eating

by Amy Corr February 18, 2026 8:45 am Share:

Bibigo, the dumpling brand beloved by TikTok, has made a set of chopsticks for people who like to scroll while they eat.

ScrollSticks are limited-edition chopsticks with touchscreen tips. One end is for eating and the other end is for phone scrolling. The brand enlisted research from Angus Reid and found that 66 percent of Americans use their phones during at least one meal a day. A video below shows the ScrollSticks in action:

@bibigousa Introducing ScrollSticks: Regular chopsticks on one end 🥢; touchscreen tips on the other📱 We created the perfect utensils to binge food and content together. Need a pair? Use the link in bio! ♬ original sound – bibigo USA

“Although Bibigo is seeing explosive in-store success, it’s still relatively unknown to many,” says Clément Martin, strategy director at Rethink, which developed the campaign. “Our goal is to launch initiatives that get people talking, leveraging the growing popularity of Korean culture in the U.S. (with K-food as a key part) and positioning Bibigo as one of its ambassadors.”

ScrollSticks can be washed in the sink or dishwasher, just remove the touchscreen tips first. For a chance to score your own set, enter the sweepstakes at ScrollSticks.com until Feb. 23. Fifty are up for grabs—additional ScrollSticks will be sent to media and influencers.