Why João Camacho of Saatchi Wellness Believes Healthcare Is the Best Canvas for Creativity

His journey began with his own health struggle

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 12, 2025

João Camacho | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

João is ECD at Saatchi Wellness Middle East & Turkey. His creative journey has taken him from Mozambique to Dubai, with significant stints in Portugal, Spain the U.S., the U.K., and the Republic of Ireland. João’s work has shaped brands including Pfizer, Novartis, L’Oreal, Vodafone, Audi and Maserati. In healthcare, his expertise ranges from leading patient advocacy campaigns to driving disease awareness and launching new treatments.

We spent two minutes with João to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

João, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born and raised in Lisbon, a city rich in history, culture and a deep appreciation for human connection. Today, I call Dubai home—a place that thrives on innovation and bold ideas, making it the perfect environment for pushing boundaries in health and creativity.

How you first got interested in health.

I was born with Craniosynostosis. Doctors more or less wrote me off. But here I am. Growing up knowing I was a bit of a medical anomaly sparked my curiosity about health and the power of the human body. Years later, when my mother was diagnosed with cancer, I felt that same sense of being at the mercy of an overwhelming system. No one guided us or translated the jargon into something useful. That frustration pushed me to rethink how we educate, empower and support people in their most vulnerable moments. Between defying early medical expectations and navigating the chaos of modern care, my passion for health education was pretty much inevitable.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

A rare disease project with Novartis. It was deeply insightful and patient-centric. I experienced the power of creativity as a problem-solving tool, helping to build communication bridges. I can’t share the link, as the project is ongoing.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

Women’s health—it’s about time. And preventive health. Both are taking critical steps forward. We can no longer allow people to remain in a state of health illiteracy if we want real change.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I will forever be a fan of David Droga. The disarming honesty in his creative style is not only brilliant but also incredibly inspiring.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcast: Your Undivided Attention by the Center for Humane Technology. It explores how technology shapes our attention, culture and well-being. The hosts, Tristan Harris and Aza Raskin, interview thought leaders, activists and innovators who challenge the way we think about power and the design of our world. They cover everything from AI’s role in shaping public perception to the psychology of persuasion and misinformation.

Your favorite fictional character.

Mr. Spock. I navigate life through emotions, which is why his rational nature and logical thinking have always impressed me.

Someone worth following on social media.

Eric Topol. He’s a physician, scientist and digital health advocate who isn’t afraid to question outdated systems in medicine. His work in AI-driven healthcare, patient empowerment and transparent communication has positioned him as a transformative force .

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

While I respect data, I still believe in the power of a good old-fashioned gut feeling. As a creative, if you get butterflies, follow them. Love is contagious. When you fall in love with the job, others will too.

Your biggest weakness.

I know failure is part of the process, but it still stings. I’m learning to let go and move on. But some ideas will always feel like the one that got away.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I’m obsessed with food. It’s more than just nourishment. It’s creativity, culture and connection on a plate.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

I’ve always been drawn to big ideas, storytelling and problem-solving. I imagine I’d be working in a space that challenges norms and sparks change—maybe psychology or filmmaking.

