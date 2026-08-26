From Balling in West Philly to Fanatics Fest: King Saladeen Always Dreamed Big

The artist brought his signature pop-art style to Artist Alley

by Luz Corona August 26, 2026 8:00 am Share:

King Saladeen | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Art wasn’t always the primary path for Raheem Saladeen Johnson, widely known as King Saladeen.

Growing up in Philadelphia, Saladeen initially focused on athletics. A standout basketball player, he was mulling over an NCAA scholarship offer before deciding to take a leap of faith and fully devote himself to art—a passion he had nurtured since drawing at five years old.

Today, Saladeen’s bold, energetic abstract style is instantly recognizable. His portfolio features high-profile brand partnerships with Nike, eBay, the NFL, Topps and Visa. Beyond traditional canvases, his hand-painted work can be found on murals, sports memorabilia, sneakers and luxury automobiles.

At Fanatics Fest, Muse sat down with King Saladeen to discuss his creative influences, key moments in his career and why telling your story matters more than anything else.

The following has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

What do you want people to feel through your art?

I want them to feel the emotion. I want them to feel that energy of dreaming big and taking that risk on yourself. I quit my job on July 4th, 2011. And it was one of those things where a lot of people thought I was crazy. But it was before I had kids, so I knew that I had to take some type of a chance and a risk to have them live a better life.

What’s a creative hill you’ll die on?

Dreaming big and always loving what I do.

Finish this sentence: “When I am in a creative rut, I…”

When I’m in a creative rut, I go and take my kids out because they give me the inspiration of being a young guy again. And they’re not worried about anything in the regular world. My kids are my inspiration.

What’s one thing people misunderstand about artists?

Probably that we’re regular people. We’re just kids that never grew up.

What would you tell your younger self if they could see you now?

Don’t take everything so seriously. We’re only here for a certain amount of time, so be inspirational, motivate people and create with your heart.

What’s a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

My grandfather passed away two years ago. And up until he passed away, he would be at the studio with me creating. He left me so much artwork, so that showed me at any age you can tap into that younger self. That’s one of the things that inspired me the most.

What’s the last great book, movie or show you experienced?

Entourage and How to Make It in America. Those are my shows. When I was coming up, I was watching those shows and [thought], “That could maybe be me.” Years later, I’m going through certain obstacles and the same type of thing. Never give up and dream big.

You’ve got two minutes with the art industry—what’s your hot take?

Create things that really mean something to you. Those are the things that really sell these products. The art’s cool, everybody’s super talented. But if you don’t have that story and that authentic, relatable vibe, it doesn’t connect. Create from your heart and always have an amazing story that touches you that can touch other people.

Related: Lady JDay Is Leaving Her Mark on the World, One Mural at a Time

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.