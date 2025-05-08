When We Choose to Give Blood, 'Who's Saving Who?'

We're all in this together

by David Gianatasio May 8, 2025 9:15 am 2 min read

The line “I’m here to save you” doesn’t feel out of place for a campaign designed to boost blood donations across Canada.

But the speaker, and his fraught situation, might surprise viewers in a :90 from agency Diamond and Scouts Honour director James Michael Chiang.

This appeal inverts expectations, with folks in need shown during illness or in extreme peril. They speak directly to the camera, reminding potential donors that giving blood can be a transcendent experience in and of itself.

In a broader sense, of course, we’re bonded as members of the human family. With the same source of life flowing through our veins, we can all potentially save each other one day. There’s something in it for all of us.

And when a crash victim, trapped in an upside-down vehicle, vows to save us, his words resonate like quiet thunder down a debris-strewn highway.

“We’ve never set a recruitment goal like this before. To attract this many new donors—1 million over five years—we need to tell a different story,” says Ron Vezina, VP, donor engagement at Canadian Blood Services. “At a time when so many of us are searching for ways to be part of something that matters, donating is one of the most meaningful ways to find connection. Now is the time for all who are eligible to move off the sidelines and experience what you get when you give.”

The approach speaks to our innate desire to feel good about ourselves and reap benefits. It’s a canny mixture of altruism and selfishness. And in that way, it feels fresh and honest, more than the typical tug at our heartstrings.

“When we listened to regular donors, what stood out was the meaning it held for them personally,” says Diamond CSO Lori Davison. “They derive a true sense of purpose and connection from donating blood. It’s a way of giving back, but one that they also get a lot out of.”

“That insight brought us to a central question: ‘Who’s Saving Who? With this campaign, we are inviting 1 million more Canadians to experience what you get when you give,” she says.

Breaking today, the push features additional videos starring real donors plus OOH elements.