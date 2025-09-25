Katie Couric Gets Back in Front of the Camera for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

It's been 25 years since her colonoscopy on live TV

by Amy Corr September 25, 2025

Detecting colon cancer early has more to do with preventative screenings than genetics. Maximum Effort and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance teamed up with Katie Couric to “Lead From Behind.”

It’s been 25 years since Couric famously had a colonoscopy on live TV to draw attention to colon cancer screenings, after losing her husband to the disease.

In a more playful vid, Katie, wearing denim, explains that many people diagnosed with colon cancer are not genetically predisposed to it. We see what you did there with the jean jacket!

Couric hopes to reach a new generation and encourage regular screenings for those 45 and older. Colorectal cancer is the second deadliest cancer among men and women.

This is the latest “Lead From Behind” campaign, which previously featured Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, Terry Crews and Dak Prescott.

Screening tools, which provide more information on a person’s risk factors, symptoms and screening options, can be found at getscreened.org.