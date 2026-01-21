Justin Long and John Hodgman Reprise Their 'Get a Mac' Schtick for Ozempic

Oh, oh, oh. The roles they were born to play

by Amy Corr January 21, 2026

It’s been 20 years (!!!) since the “Get a Mac” campaign launched with Justin Long in the role of Mac and John Hodgman as a PC. Now, the pair have reunited in a campaign for Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic that pays tribute to the legendary Apple campaign while informing consumers that not all GLP-1s are the same.

The work from Rogue Producer takes shape as a game show with contestants Ozempic (Long) vs. Other GLP-1s for Type 2 Diabetes (Hodgman).

In one spot, the pair must suss out which GLP-1 is FDA-approved to lower the risk of worsening chronic kidney disease. And Oh, oh, oh, it’s Ozempic. Hodgman wins a wheelbarrow full of marbles.

“Not all GLP-1s are the same, and people with type 2 diabetes should talk with their doctors about whether Ozempic is right for them,” says Ed Cinca, SVP, marketing and patient solutions at Novo Nordisk. “With our campaign, we’re cutting through the noise with straightforward education about how Ozempic fits into care.”

Another ad shows the pair’s attempt at watercolor talk.

“Humor has a way of opening the door to conversations people might otherwise avoid,” says Long. “This campaign uses that idea thoughtfully and meets people where they are consuming content while helping them feel comfortable enough to learn more about their health.”

And a look back at how it all began:

